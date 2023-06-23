Global Decoration String Lights Market (2023 to 2030) - Key Players Include GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram, Eaton（Cooper）

PUNE, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Decoration String Lights Market" | End User (Household, Entertainment Venues, Hotal, Others), Types (ndoor Decorative Light Strings, Outdoor Decorative Light Strings), with United States, Canada and Mexico Region in what way to growth and Advance beneficial insights from this business tactics, customer acquisition and synergies, Referring on governance, risk, and compliance, business change and processes, vertical tagging, High-class Data Report, Descriptive, which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis. Statistics on industries, business conditions.

Decoration String Lights Market | No. of pages: [88]

Competitive Analysis: - benefits your analysis after businesses compete for your main customers, Decoration String Lights Market Share by Company Information, Description and Business Overview, Revenue and Gross Margin, Product Portfolio, Developments/Updates, Historical Data and more…

Who are the important global manufacturers of Decoration String Lights market (USD Mn & KT)?

GE Lighting

Philips Lighting

Osram

Eaton（Cooper）

Toshiba

Panasonic

Satco

Thorn Lighting

Decoration String Lights Market Overview 2023-2030

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the global Decoration String Lights market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2031 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2031. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis the Europe Decoration String Lights market is estimated at USD million in 2022 while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2031 respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022 while Chinese percentage is % and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2031 trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Decoration String Lights landscape Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2031. and in Asia the notable markets are Japan and South Korea CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.



ndoor Decorative Light Strings accounting for % of the Decoration String Lights global market in 2021 is projected to value USD million by 2031 growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2031. While Household segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about % in 2031.



The global major manufacturers of Decoration String Lights include GE Lighting Philips Lighting Osram Eaton（Cooper） Toshiba Panasonic Satco and Thorn Lighting etc. In terms of revenue the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Decoration String Lights in 2021.



This report focuses on Decoration String Lights volume and value at the global level regional level and company level. From a global perspective this report represents overall Decoration String Lights market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally this report focuses on several key regions: North America Europe China and Japan etc.



Global Decoration String Lights Market: Segment Analysis



The research report includes specific segments by region (country) by company by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2031. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The Global Decoration String Lights market is poised for significant growth between 2022 and 2030, with a positive outlook for 2022 and beyond. As key players in the industry adopt effective strategies, the market is expected to expand further, presenting numerous opportunities for advancement.

Why is Decoration String Lights market 2023 Important?

Decoration String Lights market in 2023 is essential for businesses to understand the market landscape, identify growth opportunities, mitigate risks, and make informed decisions.

What are the different “Types of Decoration String Lights market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category

ndoor Decorative Light Strings

Outdoor Decorative Light Strings

What are the different "Application of Decoration String Lights market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users

Household

Entertainment Venues

Hotal

Others

Which regions are leading the Decoration String Lights Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Decoration String Lights Market Research Report, 2023-2030

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Decoration String Lights

1.2 Classification of Decoration String Lights by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global “Decoration String Lights Market Size” by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.2.2 Global Decoration String Lights Revenue Market Share by Type in 2023

1.3 Global Decoration String Lights Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Decoration String Lights Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.4 Global Decoration String Lights Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Decoration String Lights Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Decoration String Lights Market Drivers

1.6.2 Decoration String Lights Market Restraints

1.6.3 Decoration String Lights Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Decoration String Lights Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Decoration String Lights Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Decoration String Lights Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Decoration String Lights Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Decoration String Lights Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Decoration String Lights Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Decoration String Lights Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Decoration String Lights New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Decoration String Lights Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2023)

4.2 Global Decoration String Lights Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Decoration String Lights Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)

5.2 Global Decoration String Lights Market Forecast by Application (2023-2030)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Decoration String Lights Revenue by Type (2017-2030)

6.2 Decoration String Lights Revenue by Application (2017-2030)

6.3 Decoration String Lights Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Decoration String Lights Revenue by Country (2017-2030)

6.3.2 United States Decoration String Lights Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.3 Canada Decoration String Lights Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.4 Mexico Decoration String Lights Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued….

