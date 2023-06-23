Global $9.32+ Billion Hyaluronic Acid Products Market 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Viscosupplementation for Osteoarthritis Treatment

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market is estimated to be USD 9.32 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.62 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.89%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market is segmented based on Grade, applications, End-Use, and Geography.
Based on Grade, the global hyaluronic acid market is segmented into Cosmetic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Food Grade.
The Cosmetic Grade segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the forecasting year. Cosmetic-grade hyaluronic acid is a form of hyaluronic acid widely used in manufacturing cosmetics and personal care products. It is highly pure and free of impurities, making it safe for use on the skin Cosmetic grade is a leading segment in generating the largest revenue. Rising consumer focus on personal grooming and increasing awareness about the benefits of hyaluronic acid for the skin is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.
Based on applications, the global hyaluronic acid market is segmented into aesthetics, osteoarthritis pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, ophthalmic, and others.
The aesthetics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the forecasting year. Hyaluronic acid is increasingly adopted in aesthetic applications owing to several benefits. For instance, many beauty and cosmetics companies are procuring hyaluronic acid to develop various products, such as dermal fillers to plump up wrinkles and fine lines, add volume to the cheeks, and enhance the lips. In addition, hyaluronic acid-based skin hydration treatments improve the skin's overall appearance by increasing the hydration levels of products and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Moreover, rising consumer acceptance of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and hyaluronic acid-based treatments are significantly contributing to the revenue growth of this segment.
Based on end-use, the global hyaluronic acid market is segmented into personal care, the pharmaceutical industry, dermatology clinics, cosmetic surgery, the food industry, and others.
The personal care segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the forecasting year. Hyaluronic acid is rapidly adopted in personal care product manufacturing, such as moisturizers, serums, and facial masks, to improve the skin's hydration and elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Several personal care companies are using hyaluronic acid to manufacture dermal fillers and skin hydration products. Also, increasing consumer awareness of personal grooming and rising awareness about the benefits of hyaluronic acid for the skin is expected to drive revenue growth in the segment.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to serve as the top investment countries in the market. This is attributed to a rising consumer base such as the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries. In addition, the region also comprises major industrial participants, especially in China. Furthermore, the major competitive advantage of Chinese hyaluronic acid companies is their cheap cost. Moreover, there were some significant developments with respect to hyaluronic acid-based fillers in Asia-Pacific. For instance, LG Chem expands its presence in Japan and China with bioproducts. The company has been expanding its presence in Japan and China with its hyaluronic acid filler in order to enhance its presence in the high-end filler market.
Recent Developments
- Royal DSM launched three different forms of hyaluronic acid, which enhances skin hydration and strengthens the protective barrier. - March 2021
- AbbVie announced the approval of a new hyaluronic acid product - Juvederm Voluma XC - indicated for improving chin profile in adults. - June 2020
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Impact Analysis - a comprehensive assessment to confront risk and make strategic & operational decisions to counter the changes in the market environment.
- Market segmentation
- Competitive Analysis: Comparative analysis of competitor
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market size of the US states
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|132
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$9.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$13.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.2.3 Analyst Models
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Impact Analysis
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Adoption of Non-surgical Cosmetic Procedures
4.2.2 Increasing Role of Hyaluronic Acid as Humectant in Skin Care Products
4.2.3 Growing Demand for Viscosupplementation for Osteoarthritis Treatment
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Concerns Regarding the Efficacy of Viscosupplementation Products
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Focus Efforts Towards Hyaluronic Acid Research
4.4.2 Creating New Applications Based on HA Functionalization
4.5 Challenges
4.5.1 Availability of Alternative
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 PESTLE Analysis
5.4 Impact of COVID-19
5.5 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market, By Grade
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cosmetic Grade
6.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
6.4 Food Grade
7 Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market, By Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aesthetics
7.3 Osteoarthritis
7.4 Pharmaceutical
7.5 Cosmetics
7.6 Others (Dietary Supplement, Ophthalmology)
8 Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market, By End-Use
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Personal Care
8.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
8.4 Other (Food Industry, and Nutraceutical Industry)
9 Americas' Hyaluronic Acid Products Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Hyaluronic Acid Products Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Ireland
10.10 Luxenberg
10.11 Netherlands
10.12 Norway
10.13 Poland
10.14 Russia
10.15 Spain
10.16 Sweden
10.17 Switzerland
10.18 United Kingdom
10.19 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Hyaluronic Acid Products Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Nigeria
11.6 Saudi Arabia
11.7 South Africa
11.8 United Arab Emirates
11.9 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Hyaluronic Acid Products Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan PLC
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Bioiberica S.A.U.
- BioScience GmbH
- Bioxis Pharmaceuticals
- Bloomage Biotechnology Co.
- Bohus BioTech AB
- Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Galderma S.A.
- Huons, Contipro a.s.
- Kewpie Corp.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Medytox, Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Sanofi S.A.
- Seikagaku Corp.
- Stanford Chemicals
- Symatese
- Teoxane
- VIRCHOW BIOTECH
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
