Global $9.32+ Billion Hyaluronic Acid Products Market 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Viscosupplementation for Osteoarthritis Treatment

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market is estimated to be USD 9.32 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.62 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.89%.



Market Segmentations



The Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market is segmented based on Grade, applications, End-Use, and Geography.



Based on Grade, the global hyaluronic acid market is segmented into Cosmetic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Food Grade.

The Cosmetic Grade segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the forecasting year. Cosmetic-grade hyaluronic acid is a form of hyaluronic acid widely used in manufacturing cosmetics and personal care products. It is highly pure and free of impurities, making it safe for use on the skin Cosmetic grade is a leading segment in generating the largest revenue. Rising consumer focus on personal grooming and increasing awareness about the benefits of hyaluronic acid for the skin is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.



Based on applications, the global hyaluronic acid market is segmented into aesthetics, osteoarthritis pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, ophthalmic, and others.



The aesthetics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the forecasting year. Hyaluronic acid is increasingly adopted in aesthetic applications owing to several benefits. For instance, many beauty and cosmetics companies are procuring hyaluronic acid to develop various products, such as dermal fillers to plump up wrinkles and fine lines, add volume to the cheeks, and enhance the lips. In addition, hyaluronic acid-based skin hydration treatments improve the skin's overall appearance by increasing the hydration levels of products and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Moreover, rising consumer acceptance of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and hyaluronic acid-based treatments are significantly contributing to the revenue growth of this segment.



Based on end-use, the global hyaluronic acid market is segmented into personal care, the pharmaceutical industry, dermatology clinics, cosmetic surgery, the food industry, and others.



The personal care segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the forecasting year. Hyaluronic acid is rapidly adopted in personal care product manufacturing, such as moisturizers, serums, and facial masks, to improve the skin's hydration and elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Several personal care companies are using hyaluronic acid to manufacture dermal fillers and skin hydration products. Also, increasing consumer awareness of personal grooming and rising awareness about the benefits of hyaluronic acid for the skin is expected to drive revenue growth in the segment.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to serve as the top investment countries in the market. This is attributed to a rising consumer base such as the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries. In addition, the region also comprises major industrial participants, especially in China. Furthermore, the major competitive advantage of Chinese hyaluronic acid companies is their cheap cost. Moreover, there were some significant developments with respect to hyaluronic acid-based fillers in Asia-Pacific. For instance, LG Chem expands its presence in Japan and China with bioproducts. The company has been expanding its presence in Japan and China with its hyaluronic acid filler in order to enhance its presence in the high-end filler market.



Recent Developments

Royal DSM launched three different forms of hyaluronic acid, which enhances skin hydration and strengthens the protective barrier. - March 2021

AbbVie announced the approval of a new hyaluronic acid product - Juvederm Voluma XC - indicated for improving chin profile in adults. - June 2020

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Impact Analysis - a comprehensive assessment to confront risk and make strategic & operational decisions to counter the changes in the market environment.

Market segmentation

Competitive Analysis: Comparative analysis of competitor

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market size of the US states

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Analyst Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Adoption of Non-surgical Cosmetic Procedures

4.2.2 Increasing Role of Hyaluronic Acid as Humectant in Skin Care Products

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Viscosupplementation for Osteoarthritis Treatment

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Concerns Regarding the Efficacy of Viscosupplementation Products

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Focus Efforts Towards Hyaluronic Acid Research

4.4.2 Creating New Applications Based on HA Functionalization

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Availability of Alternative



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market, By Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cosmetic Grade

6.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

6.4 Food Grade



7 Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market, By Applications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aesthetics

7.3 Osteoarthritis

7.4 Pharmaceutical

7.5 Cosmetics

7.6 Others (Dietary Supplement, Ophthalmology)



8 Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market, By End-Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Personal Care

8.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

8.4 Other (Food Industry, and Nutraceutical Industry)



9 Americas' Hyaluronic Acid Products Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Hyaluronic Acid Products Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Ireland

10.10 Luxenberg

10.11 Netherlands

10.12 Norway

10.13 Poland

10.14 Russia

10.15 Spain

10.16 Sweden

10.17 Switzerland

10.18 United Kingdom

10.19 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Hyaluronic Acid Products Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Nigeria

11.6 Saudi Arabia

11.7 South Africa

11.8 United Arab Emirates

11.9 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Hyaluronic Acid Products Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis





Companies Mentioned

Allergan PLC

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Bioiberica S.A.U.

BioScience GmbH

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

Bloomage Biotechnology Co.

Bohus BioTech AB

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Galderma S.A.

Huons, Contipro a.s.

Kewpie Corp.

Lumenis Ltd.

Medytox, Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sanofi S.A.

Seikagaku Corp.

Stanford Chemicals

Symatese

Teoxane

VIRCHOW BIOTECH

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcner9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment