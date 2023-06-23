New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470240/?utm_source=GNW



Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global thermoplastic polyester elastomer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical & electronic, industrial, medical, and consumer goods sectors. The global thermoplastic polyester elastomer market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing end use of thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE) in lightweight automobile and wearable electronic markets, growing investment in medical and healthcare facilities, and rising trend of bio-based thermoplastic elastomers.



Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global thermoplastic polyester elastomer market by type, end use, and region, as follows:



Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Injection Molding Grade

• Extrusion Molding Grade

• Blow Molding Grade



Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Medical

• Consumer Goods

• Others



Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, thermoplastic polyester elastomer companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the thermoplastic polyester elastomer companies profiled in this report include-

• SABIC

• DuPont

• Teijin Plastics

• BASF SE

• Entec Polymers

• Covestro

• Celanese Corporation

• LG Chemicals

• Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp

• Arkema

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that injection molding grade will remain the largest type segment over the forecast period as it can be easily recycled and remolded without negatively affecting its physical properties, thus making it an ideal material for injection molding.

• Automotive is expected to remain the largest end use segment due to the increasing penetration of plastics in automotive components along with growing production of passenger cars across the globe.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to significantly growing automotive, packaging, and electrical and electronics industries and the availability of raw materials and labor at a lower cost in the region.

Features of the Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market

• Market Size Estimates: Thermoplastic polyester elastomer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Thermoplastic polyester elastomer market size by various segments, such as by type, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Thermoplastic polyester elastomer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, end uses, and regions for the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global thermoplastic polyester elastomer market by type (injection molding grade, extrusion molding grade, and blow molding grade), end use (automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, consumer goods, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



