The Global Cargo Inspection Market Will Grow to USD 6,748.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.35%

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cargo Inspection Market by Product (Hardware, Services), Type (Cargo Labeling & Documentation Check, Cargo Loading Procedures Check, Order Accuracy Verification), Industry - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cargo Inspection Market is forecasted to grow significantly, with a projected value of USD 4,676.53 Million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35%, to reach a staggering USD 6,748.90 Million by 2030.



This research report categorizes the Global Cargo Inspection Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Hardware and Services. The Hardware is further studied across High-energy Inspection System, Low-energy Inspection System, and Medium-energy Inspection System. The Hardware commanded largest market share of 55.04% in 2022, followed by Services.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Cargo Labeling & Documentation Check, Cargo Loading Procedures Check, Order Accuracy Verification, Packaging Quality, Product Defects Chcek, Product Safety Check, Shipping Crate Quality Check, and Transit-packaging Materials Check. The Cargo Labeling & Documentation Check commanded largest market share of 17.86% in 2022, followed by Cargo Loading Procedures Check.

Based on Industry, the market is studied across Agriculture, Automotive, Chemical, Machine Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Metals and Mining, and Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals. The Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals commanded largest market share of 31.12% in 2022, followed by Automotive.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 39.56% in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Cargo Inspection Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4676.53 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6748.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cargo Inspection Market, by Product, 2022 vs 2030

4.3. Cargo Inspection Market, by Type, 2022 vs 2030

4.4. Cargo Inspection Market, by Industry, 2022 vs 2030

4.5. Cargo Inspection Market, by Region, 2022 vs 2030



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Expanding Investment in Technology and Container Scanning

5.1.1.2. Growing Consciousness for Green Shipping Technologies

5.1.1.3. Rising Demand and Trade for Quality Assured Commodities

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Non-Uniform Standards and Regulations Across Geographies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Raising Awareness of Agriculture Product and Food Quality

5.1.3.2. Accelerating Trend of Robotic Automation

5.1.3.3. Transformation of Digital Technology and Smartphones

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Risk Related to Quality of Testing Standardization and Inspection Services

5.2. Market Trends

5.3. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.4. Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5.5. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.6.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.5. Industry Rivalry

5.7. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.8. Regulatory Framework

5.9. Client Customization



6. Cargo Inspection Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. High-energy Inspection System

6.2.2. Low-energy Inspection System

6.2.3. Medium-energy Inspection System

6.3. Services



7. Cargo Inspection Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cargo Labeling & Documentation Check

7.3. Cargo Loading Procedures Check

7.4. Order Accuracy Verification

7.5. Packaging Quality

7.6. Product Defects Chcek

7.7. Product Safety Check

7.8. Shipping Crate Quality Check

7.9. Transit-packaging Materials Check



8. Cargo Inspection Market, by Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Agriculture

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Chemical

8.5. Machine Manufacturing

8.6. Medical Devices

8.7. Metals and Mining

8.8. Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals



9. Americas Cargo Inspection Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Cargo Inspection Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand

10.13. Vietnam



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cargo Inspection Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Denmark

11.3. Egypt

11.4. Finland

11.5. France

11.6. Germany

11.7. Israel

11.8. Italy

11.9. Netherlands

11.10. Nigeria

11.11. Norway

11.12. Poland

11.13. Qatar

11.14. Russia

11.15. Saudi Arabia

11.16. South Africa

11.17. Spain

11.18. Sweden

11.19. Switzerland

11.20. Turkey

11.21. United Arab Emirates

11.22. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player



Companies Mentioned

Aim Control Group

Alex Stewart International

Alfred H Knight Group

ALS Limited

Brookes Bell LLP

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Camin Cargo Control

Certispec Services Inc.

Cotecna SA

CWH Johnsons International

CWM Survey & Inspection B.V.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Intertek Group PLC

Marine Inspection LLC

Peterson and Control Union

Qtech Control Limited

SGS Group

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

TUV SUD

Wakefield Inspection Services





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3mprf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment