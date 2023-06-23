Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 June 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2023

Effective from 1 July 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 3.8500% pa

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 3.7900% pa

DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.4000% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 June 2023

Effective from 27 June 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 June 2023 to 27 September 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030494851, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 June 2023: 4.3600% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment