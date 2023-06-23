New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Phytogenic Feed Additive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470238/?utm_source=GNW



Phytogenic Feed Additive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global phytogenic feed additive market looks promising with opportunities in market looks promising with herbs & spices, fruits & vegetables, and flowers. The global phytogenic feed additive market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, growing need for animal digestibility enhancers, and increasing demand for high quality dairy and poultry products.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Phytogenic Feed Additive Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global phytogenic feed additive market by product type, livestock, function, source, and region, as follows:



Phytogenic Feed Additive Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Essential oils

• Flavonoids

• Saponins

• Oleoresins

• Others



Phytogenic Feed Additive Market by Livestock [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Poultry

• Broilers

• Layers

• Turkey

• Others

• Swine

• Starters

• Sows

• Growers

• Ruminants

• Dairy cattle

• Beef cattle

• Calves

• Other ruminants

• Aquatic animals

• Carp

• Salmon

• Tilapia

• Others

• Others



Phytogenic Feed Additive Market by Function [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Performance Enhancers

• Antimicrobial Properties

• Palatability Enhancers

• Others



Phytogenic Feed Additive Market by Source [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Herbs & Spices

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Flowers



Phytogenic Feed Additive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Phytogenic Feed Additive Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, phytogenic feed additive companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the phytogenic feed additive companies profiled in this report include-

• Cargill

• ADM

• DuPont

• DSM N.

V.

• Land O’ Lakes

• Adisseo

• Nutreco

• Kemin Industries

• Natural Remedies

• Nor Feed

Phytogenic Feed Additive Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that poultry will remain the largest livestock segment over the forecast period due to presence of large numbers of birds raised in relatively small spaces and increasing demand for egg and poultry meat.

• The fruit & vegetable segment is expected to witness the highest growth as fruits and vegetables are primarily used in phytogenic feed additive for extracting essential oils, flavonoids and saponins, which are considered an excellent source for phytogenic additive.

• Europe will remain the largest region due to the increasing livestock production, rise in awareness regarding health and wellness of livestock and ban on the use of AGP in the region.

Features of the Phytogenic Feed Additive Market

• Market Size Estimates: Phytogenic feed additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Phytogenic feed additive market size by various segments, such as by product type, livestock, function, source, and region

• Regional Analysis: Phytogenic feed additive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, livestock, function, source, and regions for the phytogenic feed additive market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the phytogenic feed additive market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the phytogenic feed additive market size?

Answer: The global phytogenic feed additive market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for phytogenic feed additive market?

Answer: The global phytogenic feed additive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the phytogenic feed additive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, growing need for animal digestibility enhancers, and increasing demand for high quality dairy and poultry products.

.

Q4. What are the major segments for phytogenic feed additive market?

Answer: The future of the phytogenic feed additive market looks promising with opportunities in various sources, such as herbs & spices, fruits & vegetables, and flowers.

Q5. Who are the key phytogenic feed additive companies?



Answer: Some of the key phytogenic feed additive companies are as follows:

Q6. Which phytogenic feed additive segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that poultry will remain the largest livestock segment over the forecast period due to presence of large numbers of birds raised in relatively small spaces and increasing demand for egg and poultry meat.

Q7. In phytogenic feed additive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe will remain the largest region due to the increasing livestock production, rise in awareness regarding health and wellness of livestock, and ban on the use of AGP in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global phytogenic feed additive market by product type (essential oils, flavonoids, saponins, oleoresins, and others), livestock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals and others), function (performance enhancers, antimicrobial properties, palatability enhancers, and other), source (herbs & spices, fruits & vegetables, and flowers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to phytogenic feed additive market or related to phytogenic feed additive companies, phytogenic feed additive market size, phytogenic feed additive market share, phytogenic feed additive market growth, phytogenic feed additive market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

