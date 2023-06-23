The Launch of the IMO Project Promotes the Application of Blockchain Technology in the Real Estate

WALLIS, SWITZERLAND, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Invest SA launches the IMO project, which uses blockchain technology to invest in real estate services for individuals. Blockchain technology has been making waves in various industries, and real estate is no exception. The IMO project is a groundbreaking initiative that aims to revolutionize real estate investment through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.





The current real estate market offers attractive returns on investment, with rental income and property appreciation providing a steady stream of income and wealth accumulation. However, becoming a real estate investor can be challenging for many individuals due to high upfront costs, administrative constraints, and the management of properties with attractive returns.

IMO addresses these challenges by providing a system that allows individuals to invest in real estate regardless of the amount invested. The project's goal is to democratize real estate investment and expand the reach of the IMO cryptocurrency, thereby fueling the company's growth and the funds reinjected into the ecosystem.

As you probably know, the first burn of IMO tokens has been completed, based on the rental income from our first property purchase. Located in the Valais region of Switzerland, this first acquisition offers a prime location. Completely renovated in 2021, it comprises a kitchen, a living/dining room, two bedrooms, a dressing room, a small utility room for a washing machine and a storeroom. There is also a cellar in the basement. Its balcony offers breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps.

One of the key features of IMO is its monthly reinvestment of rental income into the purchase of IMO tokens. These tokens represent ownership in the company, and the profits from the real estate properties owned by IMO are reinjected into the ecosystem through the purchase of tokens. This innovative approach allows investors to benefit from real estate profits without the need for equity or property maintenance.

Compared to its competitors, IMO offers distinct advantages. While other cryptocurrency projects focus on tokenizing single properties, IMO operates as a direct real estate fund. It brings together investors from around the world using blockchain technology, providing a diversified portfolio of properties and reducing the risk associated with maintaining a single property. This broad diversification and regional distribution of properties increase the resilience and stability of the investment.

Moreover, the value of the IMO token is driven not only by rental income but also by the attractiveness of the project itself, which can provide speculative value. Investors can expect medium to long-term investment horizons, allowing for potential growth and capital appreciation.

The integration of blockchain technology brings transparency, security, and efficiency to the real estate investment process. Blockchain ensures that transactions are securely recorded and verified, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing costs. Additionally, the use of smart contracts enables automated and trustless transactions, streamlining the investment process and reducing administrative burdens.

By leveraging blockchain and cryptocurrency, IMO provides a simple, modern, and intuitive way for individuals to invest in real estate. It removes barriers to entry, democratizes access to real estate investment, and offers the potential for attractive returns. As the project continues to expand and gain traction, it has the potential to reshape the real estate investment landscape, making it more inclusive and efficient for investors worldwide.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imo__invest/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imo_invest/

Medium: https://imo-invest.medium.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfpHpJXckLpsdsCUCIJoJQQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imo-sa/

Media Contact

Company: Blockchain Invest SA

Email: contact@imo-invest.com

Website: https://www.imo-invest.com/

SOURCE: Blockchain Invest SA