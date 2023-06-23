New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Flooring Construction Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470237/?utm_source=GNW



Industrial Flooring Construction Chemical Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global industrial flooring construction chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the epoxy floor coating, grout chemical, admixture chemical, floor hardener, curing and sealing compound, primer, and polyurethane coating products. The global industrial flooring construction chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing need for durable high performance flooring solutions which will be able to resist damage from abrasion, impact, chemicals and temperature changes and increasing industrial construction activities across the globe.



Industrial Flooring Construction Chemical Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global industrial flooring construction chemical market by product and region, as follows:



Industrial Flooring Construction Chemical Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Epoxy Floor Coating

• Grout Chemicals

• Floor Hardeners

• Curing and Sealing Compounds

• Primers

• Polyurethane Coating

• Others



Industrial Flooring Construction Chemical Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Industrial Flooring Construction Chemical Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, industrial flooring construction chemical companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the industrial flooring construction chemical companies profiled in this report include-

• AkzoNobel

• BASF

• Borealis Ag

• Dow Chemical

• Dupont

• Exxon Mobil

• Forbo Holding

• Huntsman Corp

• LG Chemical

• Lyondellbasell Industry

Industrial Flooring Construction Chemical Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that epoxy floor coating will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it delivers excellent durability and abrasion resistance, thus making them ideal for high traffic industrial environments.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to rapidly growing industrial sector in countries, such as China, India, and Vietnam.

Features of the Industrial Flooring Construction Chemical Market

• Market Size Estimates: Industrial flooring construction chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Industrial flooring construction chemical market size by various segments, such as by product and region

• Regional Analysis: Industrial flooring construction chemical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products and regions for the industrial flooring construction chemical market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the industrial flooring construction chemical market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the industrial flooring construction chemical market size?

Answer: The global industrial flooring construction chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for industrial flooring construction chemical market?

Answer: The global industrial flooring construction chemical market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the industrial flooring construction chemical market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing need for durable high performance flooring solutions which will be able to resist damage from abrasion, impact, chemicals, and temperature changes and increasing industrial construction activities across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for industrial flooring construction chemical market?

Answer: The future of the industrial flooring construction chemical market looks promising with opportunities in epoxy floor coating, grout chemical, admixture chemical, floor hardener, curing and sealing compound, primer, and polyurethane products.

Q5. Who are the key industrial flooring construction chemical companies?



Answer: Some of the key industrial flooring construction chemical companies are as follows:

• AkzoNobel

• BASF

• Borealis Ag

• Dow Chemical

• Dupont

• Exxon Mobil

• Forbo Holding

• Huntsman Corp

• LG Chemical

• Lyondellbasell Industry

Q6. Which industrial flooring construction chemical segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that epoxy floor coating will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it delivers excellent durability and abrasion resistance, thus making them ideal for high traffic industrial environments.

Q7. In industrial flooring construction chemical market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to rapidly growing industrial sector in countries, such as China, India, and Vietnam.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global industrial flooring construction chemical market by product (epoxy floor coating, grout chemicals, admixture chemicals, floor hardeners, curing and sealing compounds, primers, polyurethane coating, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



