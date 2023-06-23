ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication in Clinical Immunology Highlighting Eblasakimab’s Unique Mechanism of Action in the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (“ASLAN”, Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the publication of data from the Phase 1a single ascending dose study of eblasakimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor subunit of the Type 2 receptor, in Clinical Immunology, a bimonthly peer-reviewed journal, supporting eblasakimab’s potential as a novel, differentiated treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD).



The publication, titled “Eblasakimab, a novel IL-13 receptor alpha 1 monoclonal antibody, blocks STAT6 phosphorylation with low dose in human volunteers”, can be accessed here.

“We are excited about the publication of this data from our earlier Phase 1a study of eblasakimab in a high impact journal. The results show that eblasakimab appears to completely block IL-13Rα1 and inhibit activation of STAT6 which is responsible for driving expression of many inflammatory effector molecules,” said Dr Ferda Cevikbas, Head Translational Sciences, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. “This, together with other data we have recently generated, suggests eblasakimab has the potential to be differentiated from other monoclonal antibodies acting on these pathways due to its distinct blocking of Type 2 receptor signaling without impairing Type 1 receptor signaling.”

About eblasakimab

Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor subunit of the Type 2 receptor, a key pathway driving several allergic inflammatory diseases. Eblasakimab’s unique mechanism of action enables specific blockade of the Type 2 receptor and has the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, eblasakimab prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13) – the key drivers of inflammation in atopic dermatitis (AD). Positive results from a Phase 1b multiple-ascending-dose study established proof-of-concept for eblasakimab and supported its potential as a novel, differentiated treatment for AD. ASLAN is currently conducting TREK-AD, a Phase 2b trial to evaluate eblasakimab in biologic naïve moderate-to-severe AD patients, with topline readout expected in early July 2023. ASLAN is also investigating eblasakimab in dupilumab-experienced, moderate-to-severe AD patients in the Phase 2 trial TREK-DX, with data expected in the first quarter of 2024.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. Eblasakimab is being investigated in a global Phase 2b trial of moderate-to-severe AD patients with topline readout expected in early July 2023. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in 1Q 2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

