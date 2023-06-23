ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Albion Technology & General VCT PLC announces that Margaret Payn has been appointed as a non-executive director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited with effect from 14 September 2023. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

23 June 2023

