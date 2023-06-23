ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Albion Technology & General VCT PLC announces that Margaret Payn has been appointed as a non-executive director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited with effect from 14 September 2023. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.
23 June 2023
For further information please contact:
Enquiries:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850