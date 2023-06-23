New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Household Detergent Surfactant Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470235/?utm_source=GNW



Household Detergent Surfactant Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global household detergent surfactant market looks promising with opportunities in various product types, such as anionic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, cationic surfactants, and amphoteric surfactants. The global household detergent surfactant market is expected to reach an estimated $32.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing population, increasing need for effective and affordable cleaning products, and rise in consumers’ consciousness towards maintaining hygiene and cleanliness.



Household Detergent Surfactant Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global household detergent surfactant market by product type and region, as follows:



Household Detergent Surfactant Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Anionic Surfactants

• Non-Ionic Surfactants

• Cationic Surfactants

• Amphoteric Surfactants



Household Detergent Surfactant Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Household Detergent Surfactant Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies household detergent surfactant companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the household detergent surfactant companies profiled in this report include.

• Stepan Company

• Evonik Industries

• Solvay

• Clariant

• Ashland Global Holdings

• Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Nouryon

• Indorama Ventures Public Company

• Kao Corporation

Household Detergent Surfactant Market Insights

• Anionic surfactants are expected to remain the largest product type segment as they create more foam without compromising the cleaning ability of the surfactant.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for bio-based surfactants and increasing standard of living, which leads to increased demand for household cleaning products, including detergents in the region.

FAQ

Q1. What is the household detergent surfactant market size?

Answer: The global household detergent surfactant market is expected to reach an estimated $32.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for household detergent surfactant market?

Answer: The global household detergent surfactant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the household detergent surfactant market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing population, increasing need for effective and affordable cleaning products, and rise in consumers’ consciousness towards maintaining hygiene and cleanliness.

Q4. What are the major segments for household detergent surfactant market?

Answer: The future of the household detergent surfactant market looks promising with opportunities in various product types, such as anionic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, cationic surfactants, and amphoteric surfactants.

Q5. Who are the key household detergent surfactant companies?



Answer: Some of the key household detergent surfactant companies are as follows:

Q6. In household detergent surfactant market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for bio-based surfactants and increasing standard of living which leads to increased demand for household cleaning products including detergents in the region

Q7. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the household detergent surfactant market by product type (anionic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, cationic surfactants, and amphoteric surfactants), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



