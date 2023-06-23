Insights on the 3D Concrete Printing Market Global Market to 2030 - Value Set to Reach $1.12+ Billion with a CAGR of 26.21%

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Concrete Printing Market by Technique (Extrusion-Based Technique, Powder-Based Technique), Concrete Type (High-density, Precast, Ready-mix), Product Type, Sector - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Concrete Printing Market is forecasted to grow significantly, with a projected value of USD 215.52 Million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.21%, to reach a staggering USD 1,122.36 Million by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technique, the market is studied across Extrusion-Based Technique and Powder-Based Technique. The Extrusion-Based Technique commanded largest market share of 71.73% in 2022, followed by Powder-Based Technique.

Based on Concrete Type, the market is studied across High-density, Precast, Ready-mix, and Shotcrete. The Ready-mix commanded largest market share of 34.91% in 2022, followed by Precast.

Based on Product Type, the market is studied across Floors & Roofs, Panels & Lintels, Staircases, and Walls. The Walls commanded largest market share of 46.88% in 2022, followed by Floors & Roofs.

Based on Sector, the market is studied across Architectural, Commercial, Infrastructural, and Residential. The Residential commanded largest market share of 60.84% in 2022, followed by Commercial.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 52.48% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Technique, 2022 vs 2030

4.3. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Concrete Type, 2022 vs 2030

4.4. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Product Type, 2022 vs 2030

4.5. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Sector, 2022 vs 2030

4.6. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Region, 2022 vs 2030



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for affordable housing with rising construction sector

5.1.1.2. Growing adoption of building information modelling

5.1.1.3. Rising adoption of 3D printers for designing and prototyping

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Volatile raw material prices and high cost of initial investment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rise in investments in commercial and residential real estate

5.1.3.2. Increasing consumer penchant for green buildings

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Inadequate knowledge and awareness of automation techniques in the construction sector

5.2. Market Trends

5.3. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.4. Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5.5. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.8. Regulatory Framework

5.9. Client Customization



6. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Technique

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Extrusion-Based Technique

6.3. Powder-Based Technique



7. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Concrete Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. High-density

7.3. Precast

7.4. Ready-mix

7.5. Shotcrete



8. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Floors & Roofs

8.3. Panels & Lintels

8.4. Staircases

8.5. Walls



9. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Sector

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Architectural

9.3. Commercial

9.4. Infrastructural

9.5. Residential



10. Americas 3D Concrete Printing Market



11. Asia-Pacific 3D Concrete Printing Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Concrete Printing Market



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player

14. List of Company Mentioned

14.1 3DR Holdings LLC

14.2 Acciona, S.A.

14.3 Balfour Beatty plc

14.4 Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

14.5 Cazza Construction Technologies

14.6 Cobod International A/S

14.7 Contour Crafting Corporation

14.8 CyBe Construction B.V.

14.9 Dus Architects

14.10 Heidelbergcement AG

14.11 ICON Technology, Inc.

14.12 Sika AG

14.13 Skanska AB

14.14 The Holcim Group

14.15 Yingchuang Building Technique Co.Ltd.

15. Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvdmvc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment