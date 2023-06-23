New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluoroelastomers in the Global Specialty Polymer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470233/?utm_source=GNW



Fluoroelastomers in the Specialty Polymer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of fluoroelastomers in the global specialty polymer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, chemical, oil & gas, energy & power, and pharmaceutical & food end use industries. The global specialty polymer market in terms of fluoroelastomer use is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from end use applications, such as automotive, chemical, aerospace, and oil & gas industries, and growing trend for lighter and more fuel efficient vehicles.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Fluoroelastomers in the Specialty Polymer Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for fluoroelastomers in the global specialty polymer market by application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Fluoroelastomers in the Specialty Polymer Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• O-rings

• Seals & Gaskets

• Hoses

• Others



Fluoroelastomers in the Specialty Polymer Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Chemicals

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceutical & Food



Fluoroelastomers in the Specialty Polymer Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Fluoroelastomers Companies in the Specialty Polymer Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, fluoroelastomer companies in the global specialty polymer market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fluoroelastomer companies in the global specialty polymer market profiled in this report include-

• The Chemours Company

• Solvay SA

• 3M

• Daikin Industries

• Asahi Glass Company

• James Walker & Co

• Shin-Etsu Chemicals

Fluoroelastomers in the Specialty Polymer Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that seals & gaskets will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to their increasing demand in the automotive as well as aerospace industries.

• Automotive is expected to remain the largest end use segment due to the high demand for passenger cars and increasing usage of fluoroelastomers in developing automotive components at a cheaper cost, which can be used in extreme environments.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing production of electric vehicles and the presence of major automotive and aerospace OEMs in the region.

Features of Fluoroelastomers in the Specialty Polymer Market

• Market Size Estimates: Fluoroelastomers in the specialty polymer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Fluoroelastomers in the specialty polymer market size by various segments, such as by application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Fluoroelastomers in the specialty polymer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by application, end use industry, and regions for the fluoroelastomers in specialty polymer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fluoroelastomers in specialty polymer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for fluoroelastomers in the global specialty polymer market by application (o-rings, seals & gaskets, hoses, and others), end use industry (automotive, aerospace, chemicals, oil & gas, energy & power, and pharmaceutical & food), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



