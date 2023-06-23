New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Pressure Gauge Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470231/?utm_source=GNW



Digital Pressure Gauge Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global digital pressure gauge market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation and defense, automotive, healthcare, and energy markets. The global digital pressure gauge market is expected to reach an estimated $719.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing the extensive uses of these pressure gauges in commercial as well as residential applications.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Digital Pressure Gauge Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global digital pressure gauge market by product type, technology, application, and region, as follows:



Digital Pressure Gauge Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Piezoresistive Pressure Gauge

• Capacitive Pressure Gauge

• Electromagnetic Pressure Gauge

• Resonant Solid State Pressure Gauge

• Optical Pressure Gauge



Digital Pressure Gauge Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Oil & Gas

• Power

• Industrials



Digital Pressure Gauge Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Digital Pressure Gauge Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies digital pressure gauge companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the digital pressure gauge companies profiled in this report include.

• HongyI Precision Industries

• Digitron Italia

• BD Sensors

• GE Digital Energy

• Automation Product Group

• Esders GmbH

• BHV sensory

• Gauging System

Digital Pressure Gauge Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that piezoresistive pressure gauge will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage of these gauges in a variety of applications owing to their simplicity and robustness.

• Automotive is expected to remain the largest segment due growing automotive production and increasing usage of gauges in the engine optimization, emission control, and safety enhancement applications.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid industrialization in countries, like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, and growing demand for electric cars and other new energy vehicles in the region.

FAQ

Q1. What is the digital pressure gauge market size?

Answer: The global digital pressure gauge market is expected to reach an estimated $719.7 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for digital pressure gauge market?

Answer: The global digital pressure gauge market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the digital pressure gauge market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing the extensive uses of these pressure gauges in commercial as well as residential applications.

Q4. What are the major segments for digital pressure gauge market?

Answer: The future of the digital pressure gauge market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation and defense, automotive, healthcare, and energy markets.

Q5. Who are the key digital pressure gauge companies?



Answer: Some of the key digital pressure gauge companies are as follows:

Q6. Which digital pressure gauge segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In digital pressure gauge market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

