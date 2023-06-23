Water Recycle and Reuse Market worth $27.0 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 10.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Water Recycle and Reuse Market is projected to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 16.1 billion in 2023, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand from the industrial sector for industrial processes such as cooling, cleaning, and manufacturing will contribute to the rapid growth in the demand for water recycle and reuse market.

Based on equipments, the water recycle and reuse market has been segmented into Filtration (reverse osmosis, UF, NF), machinery (pumps, motors, evaporators), Tanks, Pipes & Draines, Others. Filtration holds the major market share in value during the forecast period as it offers high efficiency along with cost-effectiveness. It comes with a modular design, making it scalable technology that can be customized for different applications and industries.

List of Key Players in Water Recycle and Reuse Market:

Veolia Water Technologies (France) SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France) Evoqua Water Technologies (US) Fluence Corporation Limited (US) Dow Chemical Company (US) Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Kubota Corporation (Japan) Siemens Energy (Germany) Alfa Laval (sweden) Melbourne Water (Australia)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Water Recycle and Reuse Market:

Drivers: Increasing Water Scarcity Restraints: Health and safety concerns Opportunity: Rising population and rapid urbanization Challenge: High cost and infrastructure requirements

Key Findings of the Study:

Filtration by equipment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. 50,001 L TO 100,000 L is projected to be the fastest growing capacity in the market, in terms of value. Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest growing market for water recycle and resue market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on Capacity, the water recycle and reuse market has been segmented into (<25,000L, 25,001 to 50,000 L, 50,001 L to 100,000 L, > 100,001 L ). The > 100,001 L accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2023. A water treatment plant with a capacity exceeding 100,000 liters serves critical purposes in meeting the water demands of large-scale applications. One primary application is city-wide water supply systems, where these plants play a central role in treating and distributing water to entire urban areas. Advanced treatment processes such as advanced filtration, membrane technologies, disinfection systems, and chemical dosing are often employed to achieve the desired water quality standards and meet the regulatory requirements. These factors are driving its demand in the brine concentration technology market.

Based on end use industries, the water recycle and reuse market has been segmented into Industrial, commercial, Residential. Industrial holds the largest market share in terms of value. Due to the high volume of water operated in these types of plants. The industrial and commercial sectors are the largest end-user application for water recycle and reuse.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for water recycle and reuse market. This growth is mainly attributed to the rapidly increasing population & urbanization, which drives the demand for water recycle and reuse market in booming economies in India and China. Many Asian Pacific countries are increasingly facing freshwater scarcity; thus, water purification and reuse will contribute to some relief. Asia Pacific is globally the largest agriculture producer; this industry requires a lot of water and chemicals. To curb water problems, water recycle, desalination is increasingly being adopted in Asian countries. The increased number of end-use industries of water recyle and reuse, such as construction, mining, textile, chemical, food and beverage, wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and power generation in Asia Pacific, is expected to support the brine water recycle and reuse market growth during the region's forecast period.

