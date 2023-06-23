Unveiling the Potential of Construction Aggregates Market: Estimated Worth of US$ 636.46 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 4.86% | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Construction aggregates market to reach a valuation of US$ 395.67 billion in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to secure a 4.86% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and is anticipated to value US$ 636.46 billion by the end of 2033.



Increase in infrastructural spending i.e., the growth in population and urbanization, where the demand for infrastructure such as roads, bridges, airports, and housing is rising, with an increase in the demand for construction aggregates. Governments are thus, investing largely in the development of such infrastructural projects, with the growing demand for construction aggregates.

The construction industry also acts as a key driver of the construction aggregates market. It is because of the rise in demand for residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects, which are coupled with the increase in the need for new housing, uplifting the growth of the construction aggregates market.

The rise in population and urbanization, with the need to construct new projects is estimated to increase hugely, thereby leading to higher demand for construction aggregates.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

Sales of the construction aggregates market expanded at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2018 to 2022.

Growth rate of Asia Pacific for the construction aggregates market is likely to expand at a share of 5.2%.

Demand for construction aggregates was at 3.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2020.

North America is estimated to capture a market share of 42%.

The United States is said to hold a market share of 26.8%.

Construction aggregates market in the United Kingdom is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.33%.

Germany is said to hold a significant share in its region consisting of a market share of 16.2%.

Construction aggregates market in China is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 143.3 billion.

Increasing urbanization and industrialization in the country China rises with a CAGR of 3.88%.

Asia Pacific holds an important position in this market sector with a share of 20.3%.

India’s market is likely to rise prominently at a growth rate of 5.3%.

Crushed Stone is said to have a dominant position.

Crushed stone in the construction aggregate sector rises with a growth rate of 4.2%.

Applications in Infrastructure are predicted to hold a leading position.

Infrastructure segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the construction aggregates market with a share of 33%.





“Impact of Digital Transformation Acts as a Driving Key in Construction Aggregates Market,” - comments an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Prominent Players in this Market are:

Heidelberg Cement AG

Martin Marietta Materials Inc

LSR Group

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Cemex SAB de CV ADR

Vulcan Materials Company

CRH plc

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Eurocement Group

ROGERS GROUP INC.

Latest Developments by the Key Players in the Market are:

In December 2022, Rogers Group published the memoirs of long-time collaborator Guy Hugnin.

In April 2023, PJSC LSR Group (‘LSR’ or the Company’) (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

In May 2023, Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced it has now changed its brand to Heidelberg Materials effective immediately as this exciting new brand identity goes into effect today for the company’s corporate office and its core brands of Lehigh Cement and Hanson Aggregates. The majority of the company’s other subsidiaries in the United States and Canada will change their brands to Heidelberg Materials in the coming months.





Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the construction aggregates market providing historical data between 2018 and 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the construction aggregates market is segmented based on major By Product Types: (Crushed Stone, Sand, Gravels), By Application Type: (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Infrastructure) and by Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

Construction Aggregates Market Segments:

By Product Type:

Crushed Stone

Sand

Gravels



By Application Type:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

By Region:

North & Central America

South America

India

China

Australia & New Zealand

The Middle East and Africa

Rest of Asia Pacific

Southern & Western Europe

CIS & Eastern Europe

Northern Europe

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Crushed Stone

5.3.2. Sand

5.3.3. Gravels

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

