Global Sports Training Market Is Expected to Generate $18.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Sports Training Market Size was valued at $11.00 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.85 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:







Report Coverage







Details

Forecast Period



2022–2031

Base Year



2021



Market Size in 2021



$11.0 billion



Market Size in 2031



$18.8 billion



CAGR



5.7%



No. of Pages in Report



286

Segments covered



Sports Type, Form, Application, Age Group, Medium, and Region.

Drivers



Rise in various coaching models, such as sports coaching, psychological coaching, and career coaching, etc., in the present coaching environment

Opportunities



Wearable technology in athletics

Restraints



Growth of e-sports

Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global sports training market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary suspension of the majority of athletic competitions.

The majority of sports training facilities and community fitness centers were closed, denying athletes access to equipment for strength and conditioning. As a result, athletes were forced to drastically alter their training routines and surroundings without enough time to buy the right training equipment.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sports training market based on form, sports type, application, medium, age group, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on sports type, the soccer segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global sports training market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the volleyball segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on application, the men segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global sports training market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the kids segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on age group, the 21-35 segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global sports training market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the 35 and above segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global sports training market share. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031.



Leading market players of the global sports training market analyzed in the research include Sportlyzer, Spartascience, TeamSnap, GamePlanner Limited, Athletic Logic, AMP Sports, The Coach Crew, Fusion Sport, Siliconcoach, Coach Logic, Kitmanlabs, CoachMePlus, EDGE10, CMT Learning, P3, LLC, Firstbeat Sports, Soccerlab.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sports training market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

