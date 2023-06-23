Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market to Hit US$ 4.68 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 1.98 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 9.57% to reach US$ 4.68 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for adult malignant glioma therapeutics indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Adult malignant gliomas are deadly brain tumors that develop from the brain's supporting tissue. They are aggressive and deadly. They consist of anaplastic astrocytoma, anaplastic oligodendroglioma, and glioblastoma multiforme.

Key Takeaways:

Precision diagnoses and targeted treatments for adult malignant gliomas are due to advancements in genomic sequencing and molecular profiling.

For adult malignant gliomas, immunotherapy has emerged as a viable therapeutic option.

The detection and management of adult malignant gliomas may be aided by AI and machine learning.

Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.98 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 4.68 billion CAGR 9.57% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Therapy, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for adult malignant glioma therapeutics includes:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market revenue is driven by the increasing number of cancer cases and increasing demand for precision medicine tailored related to patient issues. Furthermore, the rising investments and the government's initiative in the research and development of cancer cure and therapeutics is contributing to the market revenue growth.

However, due to the availability of limited treatment options and the potential side effects of these drugs, the adult malignant glioma therapeutics market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on the type, the adult malignant glioma therapeutics market is dominated by the glioblastoma multiforme segment, with the highest revenue share. As the most prevalent and aggressive kind of adult malignant glioma, it accounts for a significant portion of income. Moreover, glioblastoma multiforme has a dismal prognosis and a median survival period of just 15 months, and the illness is linked to high morbidity and fatality rates resulting in revenue growth.

Segmentation By Therapy

Based on the therapy, the chemotherapy segment dominates the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to it being the most common treatment option for treating most types of cancer. Additionally, chemotherapy successfully inhibits the development of the tumor, lessens the symptoms, and extends survival in some individuals, contributing to the segment's revenue growth.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market. Adult malignant gliomas are quite common and are frequent in North America. Due to the rising prevalence of diseases, there is a great need for efficient therapies, which propels the market's expansion. With its highly established healthcare infrastructure, processes, and facilities, North America greatly focuses on research and development.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the adult malignant glioma therapeutics market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

