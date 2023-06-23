New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470230/?utm_source=GNW



Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global portable oxygen concentrator market looks promising with opportunities in the home care and non-home care markets. The global portable oxygen concentrator market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of respiratory distress syndrome and asthma prevalence, and increasing inclination from traditional cylinders to portable oxygen cylinders across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global portable oxygen concentrator market by application, technology, end use, and region, as follows:



Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• Asthma

• Respiratory Distress Syndrome

• Sleep Apnea

• Others



Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Continuous Flow

• Pulse Flow



Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Home Care

• Non-Home Care

• Others



Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Portable Oxygen Concentrator Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies portable oxygen concentrator companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the portable oxygen concentrator companies profiled in this report include.

• Koninklijke Philips

• Inogen Inc

• Chart Industries

• Resmed.

• Invacare Corporation

• Precision Medical

• O2 Concepts

• GCE Group

Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that continuous flow will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the increasing number of people suffering from respiratory diseases and growing acceptance of technological developments.

• Home care is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers regarding the benefits of portable oxygen concentrator and increasing usage among COPD patients at home

• North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing cases of COPD and other respiratory diseases, growing awareness on advanced treatment methods, and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Features of the Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market

• Market Size Estimates: Portable oxygen concentrator market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Portable oxygen concentrator market size by various segments, such as by application, technology, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Portable oxygen concentrator market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by application, technology, end use, and regions for the portable oxygen concentrator market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the portable oxygen concentrator market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the portable oxygen concentrator market size?

Answer: The global portable oxygen concentrator market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for portable oxygen concentrator market?

Answer: The global portable oxygen concentrator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the portable oxygen concentrator market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of respiratory distress syndrome and asthma prevalence, and increasing inclination from traditional cylinders to portable oxygen cylinders across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for portable oxygen concentrator market?

Answer: The future of the portable oxygen concentrator market looks promising with opportunities in the home care and non-home care markets.

Q5. Who are the key portable oxygen concentrator companies?



Answer: Some of the key portable oxygen concentrator companies are as follows:

• Koninklijke Philips

• Inogen Inc

• Chart Industries

• Resmed Inc.

• Invacare Corporation

• Precision Medical

• O2 Concepts

• GCE Group

Q6. Which portable oxygen concentrator segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that continuous flow will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the increasing number of people suffering from respiratory diseases and growing acceptance of technological developments.

Q7. In portable oxygen concentrator market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing cases of COPD and other respiratory diseases, growing awareness on advanced treatment methods, and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the portable oxygen concentrator market by application (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, sleep apnea, and others), technology (continuous flow and pulse flow), end use (home care, non-home care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to portable oxygen concentrator market or related to portable oxygen concentrator companies, portable oxygen concentrator market size, portable oxygen concentrator market share, portable oxygen concentrator market growth, portable oxygen concentrator market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470230/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________