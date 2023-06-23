New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Speciality Gas in the Global Electronic Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470226/?utm_source=GNW



Speciality Gas in the Electronic Chemical Market Trends and Forecast

The future of speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the integrated circuit and semiconductor, flat panel display & light emitting diode, photovoltaic, and printed circuit board markets. The global electronic chemical market in terms of speciality gas is expected to reach an estimated $14.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing acceptance of nanotechnology has moved consumer towards MEMS & NEMS devices, significantly growing electronic industry, and growing demand for high-value products in various applications, such as specialized deposition and etch.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Speciality Gas in the Electronic Chemical Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market by application, and region, as follows:



Speciality Gas in the Electronic Chemical Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Integrated Circuits And Semiconductors

• Flat Panel Displays & Light Emitting Diodes

• Photovoltaic

• Printed Circuit Boards

• Others



Speciality Gas in the Electronic Chemical Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Speciality Gas Companies in Electronic Chemical Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies speciality gas in electronic chemical companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the speciality gas companies in the global electronic chemical market profiled in this report include.

• Air Products & Chemicals

• Bayer AG

• Albemarle Corporation

• Ashland Inc.

• BASF Electronic Chemicals

• Air Liquide Holdings Inc.

• Honeywell International

• Linde Group

• Dow Chemical Company

• Hitachi Chemical Company

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Brewer Science

Speciality Gas in the Electronic Chemical Market Insights

• Integrated circuits and semiconductors are expected to remain the largest segment due to rising adoption of loT devices and growing usage in a vast range of real-time connected applications and devices.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapid growth in the electronics industry, increasing awareness towards benefits of using electronic specialty gases, and growing demand from end-use industries, such as automotive, IT and consumer goods.

Features of Speciality Gas in the Electronic Chemical Market

• Market Size Estimates: Speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market size by various segments, such as by application and region

• Regional Analysis: Speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by application, and regions for the speciality gas in electronic chemical market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the speciality gas in electronic chemical market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the electronic chemical market size in terms of speciality gas usage?

Answer: The global electronic chemical market size in terms of speciality gas usage is expected to reach an estimated $14.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for speciality gas in electronic chemical market?

Answer: The global electronic chemical market size in terms of speciality gas usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the speciality gas in electronic chemical market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing acceptance of nanotechnology that has moved consumers towards MEMS & NEMS devices, significantly growing electronic industry, and growing demand for high-value products in various applications, such as specialized deposition and etch.

Q4. What are the major segments forspeciality gas in the electronic chemical market?

Answer: The future of speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the integrated circuit and semiconductor, flat panel display & light emitting diode, photovoltaic, and printed circuit board markets.

Q5. Who are the key speciality gas in electronic chemical companies?



Answer: Some of the key speciality gas in electronic chemical companies are as follows:

Q6. In speciality gas in electronic chemical market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapid growth in the electronics industry, increasing awareness towards benefits of using electronic specialty gases, and growing demand from end-use industries, such as automotive, IT and consumer goods.

Q7. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market by application (integrated circuits and semiconductors, flat panel displays & light emitting diodes, photovoltaic, printed circuit boards, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market or related to speciality gas in the global electronic chemical companies, speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market size, speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market share, speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market growth, speciality gas in the global electronic chemical market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

