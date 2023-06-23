New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrochloric Acid Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470224/?utm_source=GNW



Hydrochloric Acid Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global hydrochloric acid market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, steel, oil & gas, and chemical industries. The global hydrochloric acid market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for water & wastewater treatment, increasing use of hydrochloric acid for regeneration of ion exchangers and rising awareness towards benefits of lubricant-based products.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Hydrochloric Acid Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global hydrochloric acid market by grade, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Hydrochloric Acid Market by Grade [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Synthetic Grade

• By-Product Grade



Hydrochloric Acid Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Steel Pickling

• Oil Well Acidizing

• Ore Processing

• Food Processing

• Pool Sanitation

• Calcium Chloride

• Biodiesel

• Others



Hydrochloric Acid Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Textile

• Steel

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical Industry

• Others



Hydrochloric Acid Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Hydrochloric Acid Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies hydrochloric acid companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the hydrochloric acid companies profiled in this report include.

• BASF SE

• Covestro AG

• Olin Corporation

• Westlake Chemical Corporation

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Tata Chemicals

• AGC Chemicals

• ERCO Worldwide

• Detrex Corporation

Hydrochloric Acid Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that food and beverages will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of hydrochloric acid in the production of food ingredients and additives.

• Steel is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing adoption of hydrochloric acid in steel industry for pickling, which is the process of removing impurities and oxidation from the surface of steel.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid industrialization, rising government spending on infrastructure activities and increasing demand from various end-use industries in the region.

Features of the Hydrochloric Acid Market

• Market Size Estimates: Hydrochloric acid market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Hydrochloric acid market size by various segments, such as by grade, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Hydrochloric acid market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by grade, application, end use industry, and regions for the hydrochloric acid market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the hydrochloric acid market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the hydrochloric acid market size?

Answer: The global hydrochloric acid market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for hydrochloric acid market?

Answer: The global hydrochloric acid market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the hydrochloric acid market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for water & wastewater treatment, increasing use of hydrochloric acid for regeneration of ion exchangers and rising awareness towards benefits of lubricant-based products.

Q4. What are the major segments for hydrochloric acid market?

Answer: The future of the hydrochloric acid market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, steel, oil & gas, and chemical industries.

Q5. Who are the key hydrochloric acid companies?



Answer: Some of the key hydrochloric acid companies are as follows:

• BASF SE

• Covestro AG

• Olin Corporation

• Westlake Chemical Corporation

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Tata Chemicals

• AGC Chemicals

• ERCO Worldwide

• Detrex Corporation

Q6. Which hydrochloric acid segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that food and beverages will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of hydrochloric acid in the production of food ingredients and additives.

Q7. In hydrochloric acid market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid industrialization, rising government spending on infrastructure activities and increasing demand from various end-use industries in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the hydrochloric acid market by grade (synthetic grade and by-product grade), application (steel pickling, oil well acidizing, ore processing, food processing, pool sanitation, calcium chloride, biodiesel, and others), end use industry (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textile, steel, oil & gas, chemical industry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to hydrochloric acid market or related to hydrochloric acid companies, hydrochloric acid market size, hydrochloric acid market share, hydrochloric acid analysis, hydrochloric acid market growth, hydrochloric acid market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470224/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________