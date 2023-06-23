New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lighting Technology in the Global Micro LED Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470223/?utm_source=GNW



Lighting Technology in the Micro LED Market Trends and Forecast

The future of lighting technology in the global micro LED market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, advertising, automotive, and aerospace and defense markets. The global micro LED market in terms of lighting technology consumption is expected to reach an estimated $259.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 66.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for brighter and energy efficient lights in the automotive and consumer electronic industries across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Lighting Technology in Micro LED Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for lighting technology in the global micro LED market by vertical, polymer, application, and region, as follows:



Lighting Technology in Micro LED Market by Vertical [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Advertising

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others



Lighting Technology in Micro LED Market by Panel Size [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Micro Display

• Small and Medium-Sized Panel

• Large Panel



Lighting Technology in Micro LED Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Lighting Technology Companies in Micro Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, lighting technology companies in micro market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the lighting technology companies in micro Market profiled in this report include--

• Sony Corp.

• Epistar Corporation

• JBD Inc.

• Aledia

• ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH

• Plessey Semiconductors

• PlayNitride Inc.

• VueReal Inc.

Lighting Technology in Micro LED Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that large panel will witness the highest growth segment over the forecast period due to growing demand of new switch-mode LED drivers, which can be integrated with high-power LEDs.

• Automotive is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing application of lights in vehicles

• APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing number of start-ups and growing interest of electronic giants in adopting micro-LED technology in the region.

Features of Lighting Technology in the Micro LED Market

• Market Size Estimates: Lighting technology in the global micro LED market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Lighting technology in the global micro LED market size by various segments, such as by vertical, panel size, and region

• Regional Analysis: Lighting technology in the global micro LED market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different verticals, panel sizes, applications, and regions for the lighting technology in micro LED market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the lighting technology in micro LED market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the micro LED market size in terms of lighting technologyretardant usage?

Answer: The global micro LED market in terms of lighting technology usage is expected to reach an estimated $259.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for lighting technology in the micro LED market?

Answer: The global micro LED market in terms of lighting technology usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 66.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the lighting technology in the micro LED market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for brighter and energy efficient lights in the automotive and consumer electronic industries across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for lighting technology in the micro LED market?

Answer: The future of lighting technology in the global micro LED market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, advertising, automotive, and aerospace and defense markets.

Q5. Who are the key lighting technology companies in the micro LED market?



Answer: Some of the key lighting technology companies in the micro LED market are as follows:

Q6. Whichlighting technology in the micro LED segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts large panel will witness the highest growth segment over the forecast period due to growing demand of new switch-mode LED drivers, which can be integrated with high-power LEDs.

Q7. Inlighting technology in the micro LED market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing number of start-ups and growing interest of electronic giants in adopting micro-LED technology in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for lighting technology in the global micro LED market by panel size (micro display, small and medium-sized panel, and large panel), vertical (consumer electronics, advertising, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to lighting technology in the global micro LED market or related to lighting technology in the global micro LED companies, lighting technology in the global micro LED market size, lighting technology in the global micro LED market share, lighting technology in the global micro LED analysis, lighting technology in the global micro LED market growth, lighting technology in the global micro LED market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

