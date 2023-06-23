New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470222/?utm_source=GNW



Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global atomic layer deposition equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the electronic & semiconductor, solar device, and medical markets. The global atomic layer deposition equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $5.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for microelectronic and consumer electronics and growing investments in solar energy technology across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global atomic layer deposition equipment market by product, application, and region, as follows:



Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Thermal Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

• Metal Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

• Plasma-enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

• Others



Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Solar Devices

• Medical

• Others



Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies atomic layer deposition equipment companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the atomic layer deposition equipment companies profiled in this report include.

• Forge Nano

• Beneq Group

• Oxford Instruments

• The Kurt J. Lesker Company

• Pico sun Oy

• SENTECH Instruments GmbH

• Arradiance

• NCD Co.

• Lam Research Corporation

• Applied Materials

• Veeco Instruments

• CVD Equipment Corporation

Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that thermal atomic layer deposition (ALD) will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing application in depositing aluminum-containing molecules.

• Electronics & semiconductors is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing penetration for electronic components in the automotive industry.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to the increasing government investment on building infrastructure so as to attract major electronics as well as automotive manufacturers to establish manufacturing facilities in the region.

Features of the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market

• Market Size Estimates: Atomic layer deposition equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Atomic layer deposition equipment market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Atomic layer deposition equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, application, and regions for the atomic layer deposition equipment market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the atomic layer deposition equipment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

