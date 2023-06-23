Trevi Essence Water's Game-Changing Relaunch: Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Introduces Eco-Friendly Aluminum Cans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), in a game-changing move for the beverage industry, has announced the relaunch of its popular Trevi Essence Water, now in infinitely recyclable aluminum cans. This move aligns with the company's commitment to eliminating single-use plastic containers from its product portfolio, which is a significant step towards a more sustainable future.



Trevi Essence Water is named after the iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. Trevi Essence Water represents the convergence of health, taste, and sustainability. The relaunch of Trevi Essence Water is set to redefine the "healthy hydration" beverage market. Unlike other beverages focusing on a single selling point, such as "ZERO CALORIES" or "ALL NATURAL," Trevi Essence Water combines multiple selling points to meet the growing consumer demand for truly healthy beverages. Trevi Essence Water is made with natural fruit flavors and has no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. Trevi Essence Water contains ZERO SUGAR and ZERO CALORIES, ensuring that what should be in is “IN” and what should be out is “OUT.”





“At Golden Grail Beverages, we're not just about delivering refreshing taste - we're committed to making a positive impact on our planet. Our switch to aluminum cans is a bold step towards a more sustainable future, and we're excited for our customers to join us on this journey," said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail Beverages.

Trevi Essence Water is not just a drink; it's an experience. Its natural fruit flavors make staying hydrated an enjoyable experience. Each can of Trevi Essence Water is true to the fruit flavors listed on the label, offering a refreshing taste perfect for any occasion.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from Golden Grail Beverages as we continue to innovate and expand our range of truly healthy beverages. For more information about Trevi Essence Water and other Golden Grail Beverages, visit www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com.

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

