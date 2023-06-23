Sun Lounger Market is Projected to Reach US$ 4.1 billion at a CAGR of 4.8% by year 2031-end, Amid Increase in Demand for Outdoor Furniture: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global sun lounger market is anticipated to grow at a 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 4.1 billion is expected by end of the forecast period.



The surge in modern lifestyles and heightened levels of stress within society are fueling a growing desire for leisure and recreational pursuits. Consequently, there is an escalating demand for products like poolside sun loungers.

Sun loungers have also gained popularity among individuals seeking relaxation and comfort in their own patios and backyards. Additionally, the expansion of hospitality services, including luxury hotels, motels, resorts, and poolside establishments, has further contributed to the rise in sun lounger usage, thereby driving the market for these products.

The market is expected to witness significant growth primarily due to the growing demand for outdoor furniture products in various settings such as hotels, resorts, open spaces, and public gardens. This trend is particularly evident in coastal regions, hill stations, scenic locations, and historical landmarks. As a result, the increasing number of hotels and restaurants is expected to drive the industry's expansion in the forecast period. Furthermore, consumer preferences are shifting towards enhancing outdoor spaces, leading to a greater emphasis on aesthetically pleasing and comfortable designs in balconies, gardens, and porches, thereby supporting the development of the industry.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 4.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.8% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Material Type, Back Style, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Artie Garden International, Kettal, Medallion Furniture, Metalco srl, RODA srl, Talenti Furniture, TRIBU, Unopiu, Varaschin, VONDOM, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global sun lounger market is expected to be worth US$ 2.92 billion as of 2023.

From 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3 %.

By type, foldable segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

By back style, ladder-back segment is expected to lead the market while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

As per TMR projections, the demand for sun lounger in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.



Sun Lounger Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

The increase in travel to coastal resorts, hill stations, scenic locations, and historical landmarks can be attributed to the expansion of hotels, resorts, open spaces, and public gardens which is driving growth in the market.

The demand for sun loungers is expected to rise due to increasing demand for outdoor furniture and the expansion of the e-commerce sector.

The increase in investments in hotels and resorts with open spaces across different countries is projected to fuel the demand for patio furniture, thereby having a significant impact on the global sun lounger industry in the forecast period.

Increasing efforts by the governments to strengthen the tourism industry is also driving the market growth.

Sun Lounger Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the market by accumulating over 38% market share in 2023. The demand for sun lounger in the region is expected to rise with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for sun loungers among individuals who are now embracing outdoor living and transforming their own backyards into relaxing and enjoyable spaces.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% in the sun lounger market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing urban population with access to outdoor spaces such as balconies, terraces, and gardens, prompting manufacturers to offer a diverse range of sun loungers in different materials and colors, catering to both basic and luxury models. As a result, consumers in the region have ample options to choose from when selecting the ideal sun lounger for their space.

The demand for sun loungers in Europe is expected to rise with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The region presents lucrative growth opportunities due to growing lifestyle trends and infrastructural developments. The demand for furnishing products is rising as home renovation and decorative furnishings become increasingly fashionable. Manufacturers are catering to consumer preferences by designing premium outdoor sun loungers and other furnishing collections.



Sun Lounger Market: Prominent Players

The global market for sun loungers is characterized by several regional and global entities. Some key sun lounger providers profiled by TMR include:

Artie Garden International

Kettal

Medallion Furniture

Metalco srl

RODA srl

Talenti Furniture

TRIBU

Unopiu

Varaschin

VONDOM

Prominent developments in the sun lounger market domain by key players are as follows:

VONDOM launched new designer sun loungers on June 21, 2022 , suitable for poolside or beach use. The Factory design draws inspiration from New York City's cast-iron architecture, while the Faz sunbed is inspired by crystallized quartz.

launched new designer sun loungers on , suitable for poolside or beach use. The Factory design draws inspiration from New York City's cast-iron architecture, while the Faz sunbed is inspired by crystallized quartz. In February 2023, Vetra , a prominent manufacturer of outdoor furniture, unveiled a new line of luxurious outdoor furniture products.

, a prominent manufacturer of outdoor furniture, unveiled a new line of luxurious outdoor furniture products. Kimball International introduced Interwoven, a customer-centric furnishing brand, in January 2021.



Sun Lounger Market Key Segments

Type Fixed Foldable

Material Type Metal Plastic Solid Wood Fabric Others (Wicker, Rattan, etc.)

Back Style Solid Back Ladder Back

Price Low Medium High

End-user Residential Commercial

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



