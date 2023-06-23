Specialty Tapes Market will Register a CAGR of over 6.00% during the Period From 2023 – 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Tapes Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Specialty Tapes Market Information by Resin Type, Backing Material, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, Specialty Tapes Market could thrive at a rate of 6.00% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 62.17 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Market Synopsis

Specialty Tapes refer to adhesive tapes designed for specific industrial and commercial applications.

Specialty Tapes find widespread application in the solar energy industry. They are primarily used in photovoltaic (PV) modules and solar thermal collectors. PV modules are widely used in residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar installations to convert sunlight into electricity. Specialty Tapes help to maintain the efficiency and longevity of these modules. In solar thermal collectors, coatings are applied to enhance heat absorption and minimize heat loss, thus increasing the efficiency of the systems.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Specialty Tapes industry include

Nitto Denko Corporation

3M

Tesa Tapes Private Limited

LINTEC Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Scapa Group

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

Berry

Saint-Gobain

Lohmann GmbH & Co

NICHIBAN Co. Ltd

DermaMed Coatings Company

Specialty Tapes STM

ECHOtape

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 62.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.00% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics The rise in chronic diseases, technological improvements, and companies in the building and automobile industries





February 2023

3M introduced a pressure-sensitive adhesive medical tape that enables remote monitoring and has extended durability of up to four weeks.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies is driving the demand for specialty tapes. These tapes play a crucial role in ensuring strong bonding, sealing, and protection in various industrial applications, including construction, manufacturing, and transportation. The automotive industry is a major consumer of specialty tapes, with applications ranging from bonding and assembly to noise and vibration damping. The growing automotive production, coupled with the rising demand for lightweight vehicles, is fueling the demand for specialty tapes that offer high-performance bonding, corrosion resistance, and durability. Continuous advancements in adhesive technologies, such as the development of pressure-sensitive adhesives with improved bonding strength and durability, are driving market growth. The introduction of specialty tapes with innovative properties and functionalities, such as temperature resistance, electrical conductivity, and flame retardancy, is attracting various end-use industries.

Market Restraints:

Despite the positive market outlook, the Specialty Tapes Market faces certain restraints. The high cost of specialty tapes compared to conventional tapes limits their widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive industries. Additionally, environmental regulations and concerns regarding the disposal of adhesive tapes pose challenges to market growth. The availability of alternative bonding methods and technologies, such as mechanical fasteners and liquid adhesives, also hinders the growth of the specialty tapes market.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the Specialty Tapes Market. Initially, the market experienced disruptions in the supply chain due to lockdown measures and reduced manufacturing activities. However, the demand for specialty tapes in critical sectors such as healthcare and packaging witnessed a surge due to increased hygiene and safety requirements. As economies recover and industries resume normal operations, the market is expected to regain momentum, driven by the growing demand from the automotive, construction, and electronics sectors.

Market Segmentation

By Resin Type

By Resin Type, the segment includes Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, And Others.

By Backing Material

By Backing Material, the segment includes Polyvinyl Chloride, Woven/Non-woven, Paper, Polyester, Foam, Polypropylene, Metal, Glass Cloth, Polyethylene, And Others.

By Application

By Application, the segment includes Electric and Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Paper & printing, Building & Construction, Retail & Graphics, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, And Others.



Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share of the Specialty Tapes Market. The region is characterized by the presence of major industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. The growing focus on lightweight and electric vehicles, infrastructure development, and technological advancements in various sectors contribute to the demand for specialty tapes in this region.

Europe is another key market for specialty tapes. The region is known for its strong automotive and manufacturing sectors. The emphasis on sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, along with stringent regulations for product quality and safety, drives the demand for specialty tapes in Europe.

Asia Pacific is witnessing substantial growth in the Specialty Tapes Market. The region is home to several emerging economies, such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, which are experiencing rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. The booming automotive and electronics industries, coupled with the increasing construction activities, fuel the demand for specialty tapes in the region.

