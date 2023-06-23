New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protease Food Enzyme Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470213/?utm_source=GNW



Protease Food Enzyme Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global protease food enzyme market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage industries. The global protease food enzyme market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are changing dietary habits; growing usage in diary products, bakery & pastry, and beverages in emerging economies; and the introduction of genetically engineered enzymes.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Protease Food Enzyme Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global protease food enzyme market by source, form, application, and region, as follows:



Protease Food Enzyme Market by Source [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Microorganisms

• Plants

• Animals



Protease Food Enzyme Market by Form [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Lyophilized powder

• Liquid

• Others



Protease Food Enzyme Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Food

• Meat products

• Bakery & confectionery products

• Dairy products

• Nutraceuticals

• Others

• Beverages

• Juices

• Brewing

• Others



Protease Food Enzyme Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Protease Food Enzyme Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, protease food enzyme companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the protease food enzyme companies profiled in this report include-

• DuPont

• Associated British Foods

• DSM

• Novozymes

• CHR. Hansen

• Kerry Group

• Puratos Group

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies

• Amano Enzyme

Protease Food Enzyme Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that lyophilized powder will remain the larger form segment over the forecast period as it is more durable and less prone to degradation as compared to liquid enzymes.

• Food is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing application of enzymes in a variety of applications, such as tenderizing meat, improving the texture of baked goods, and enhancing the flavor and nutritional value of various foods.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth due to strong tradition of food processing and increased demand for high-quality processed food in the region.

Features of the Protease Food Enzyme Market

• Market Size Estimates: Protease food enzyme market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Protease food enzyme market size by various segments, such as by source, form, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Protease food enzyme market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different sources, forms, applications, and regions for the protease food enzyme market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the protease food enzyme market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global protease food enzyme market by source (microorganisms, plants, and animals), form (lyophilized powder, liquid, and others), application (food and beverages), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



