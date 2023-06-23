Agricultural Coatings Market is Expected to Reach $5.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the growing global population and the need for food security, there is an increasing demand for effective crop protection solutions. Agricultural coatings provide a protective barrier to seeds, plants, and fruits, safeguarding them against pests, diseases, and harsh environmental conditions. The rising awareness about crop protection and the need to maximize agricultural productivity are driving the demand for agricultural coatings.

Agricultural coatings market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.7 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021-2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Agricultural coatings are used to protect crops from pests, diseases, and harsh environmental conditions. With the growing demand for high-quality crops, farmers and agricultural professionals are adopting agricultural coatings to enhance the yield and quality of their produce.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84350079

Agricultural Coatings Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $3.7 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $5.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, driving factors, Competitive benchmarking, and analysis Segments Covered Agricultural coatings market:

Fertilizer Coating Types, Pesticide Coating Applications, Region Geographies Covered Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Crop-specific nutrient management through precision farming Key Market Drivers Enhancement and benefits derived from seed technologies to encourage the adoption of seed coated products

Agricultural Coatings Market major players covered in the report, such as:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Clariant Technologies (Germany)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Sensient Technologies (US)

Germains Seed Technology (UK)

Milliken Chemical (US)

Precision Laboratories (US)

Pursell Agri-tech (US)

Novochem Group (Netherlands)

Dorfketal (India)

Deltachem (Germany)

Israel Chemicals Ltd (Israel)

Arkema (France)

SQM (Chile)

Mosaic (US)

Nutrien Ltd (Canada)

Aakash Chemicals

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Encapsys LLC (US)

Buy Agricultural Coatings Industry Report (272 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=84350079

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Agricultural Coatings Market, By Category

Seed Coatings

Fertilizer Coatings,

Pesticide Coatings

Agricultural Coatings Market, By Seed Coating Types

Polymers

Colorants

Pellets

Agricultural Coatings Market, By Fertilizer Coating Types

Sulfur coatings

Polymers

Colorants

Other fertilizer coatings (condensation polymer, drying oils, waxes, and bitumen)

Agricultural Coatings Market, By Pesticide Coating Applications

Insecticides

Herbicides

Fungicides

Other pesticide coatings (biologicals and nematicides)

Agricultural Coatings Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84350079



The key stakeholders in the Agricultural Coatings Market include:

Manufacturers: Manufacturers are the primary stakeholders in the agricultural coatings market. They develop and produce a wide range of agricultural coatings, including seed treatments, crop protection coatings, and post-harvest coatings. Manufacturers invest in research and development, formulation technologies, and production facilities to meet the diverse needs of farmers and agricultural professionals.

Farmers and Agricultural Professionals: Farmers and agricultural professionals are significant stakeholders as they are the end-users of agricultural coatings. They rely on these coatings to protect their crops from pests, diseases, and environmental factors. Farmers and agricultural professionals play a crucial role in driving demand, adopting new technologies, and providing feedback to manufacturers for product improvement.

Distributors and Suppliers: Distributors and suppliers act as intermediaries between manufacturers and end-users. They play a vital role in the distribution and supply chain, ensuring that agricultural coatings reach farmers and agricultural professionals efficiently. Distributors and suppliers often provide technical support, product training, and after-sales services, contributing to the successful adoption and use of agricultural coatings.

Research Institutions and Academia: Research institutions, universities, and academia are important stakeholders in the agricultural coatings market. They conduct research and development activities, explore new coating formulations, and contribute to the advancement of agricultural coating technologies. Their work helps in improving the performance, efficiency, and sustainability of agricultural coatings.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities play a crucial role in the agricultural coatings market by enforcing regulations and standards related to crop protection, environmental impact, and human health. They ensure that agricultural coatings meet safety requirements and are labeled accurately. Regulatory authorities provide guidelines for product registration, use, and disposal, ensuring the responsible use of agricultural coatings.

Industry Associations and Trade Organizations: Industry associations and trade organizations represent the collective interests of stakeholders in the agricultural coatings market. They provide platforms for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration among manufacturers, distributors, farmers, and other stakeholders. These associations also advocate for industry-related policies, promote best practices, and contribute to the overall growth and development of the agricultural coatings market.

Consumers and Retailers: While not directly involved in the manufacturing or distribution of agricultural coatings, consumers and retailers have a role to play as end-users and influencers. Consumers, including individual households and commercial buyers, look for high-quality produce and may prefer products that are grown using agricultural coatings. Retailers play a role in product selection, marketing, and consumer education, influencing the demand and adoption of agricultural coatings.

The collaboration and interaction among these stakeholders drive innovation, market growth, and sustainability in the Agricultural Coatings Market.

Agricultural Coatings Market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What are the significant trends that are disrupting the agricultural coatings market?

Q2. What are some of the major challenges and restraints that the industry faces?

Q3. Which region is projected to emerge as a global leader by 2026?

Q4. What are the driving factors in the market?

Q5. What are the upcoming key trends in the Agricultural Coatings Market?

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=84350079

This report provides insights on the following pointers:





Market Size and Forecast: The report offers an analysis of the market size and growth potential of the Agricultural Coatings Market. It provides historical data and forecasts for the market's value and volume, considering factors such as product types, application areas, and geographic regions.

Market Dynamics: The report examines the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the Agricultural Coatings Market. It analyzes the impact of factors such as changing consumer preferences, government regulations, technological advancements, and market competition on the market's growth trajectory.

Segmentation Analysis: The report segments the Agricultural Coatings Market based on various parameters such as product type, application area, and geographic region. It provides a comprehensive analysis of each segment, including market size, growth rate, market share, and future prospects. This helps stakeholders understand the specific market dynamics and tailor their strategies accordingly.

Competitive Landscape: The report evaluates the competitive landscape of the Agricultural Coatings Market, highlighting the key players, their market share, and their strategies. It provides insights into the competitive intensity, market concentration, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches. The report also profiles the leading companies, their product portfolios, and their financial performance.

Regional Analysis: The report provides a detailed analysis of the Agricultural Coatings Market across different geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It examines the market trends, growth potential, and market share of each region, considering factors such as agricultural practices, regulatory frameworks, and market demand.

Technology and Innovation Trends: The report highlights the latest technological advancements and innovation trends in the Agricultural Coatings Market. It discusses the adoption of technologies such as nanotechnology, biodegradable coatings, precision agriculture, and digital solutions. The report also assesses the impact of these advancements on market growth and competitive advantage.

Consumer Insights: The report provides insights into consumer preferences, buying behavior, and market trends related to agricultural coatings. It explores factors such as sustainability, organic farming, and consumer awareness, which influence the demand for specific types of agricultural coatings.

Future Outlook: The report offers a forward-looking analysis of the Agricultural Coatings Market, including growth opportunities, emerging trends, and potential challenges. It provides strategic recommendations for stakeholders to capitalize on market opportunities and achieve sustainable growth.

Other Reports Related to Agriculture Industry:

Insect Protein Market

Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information



Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the Rest of the World (RoW) includes South Africa and other countries

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agricultural-coatings-market.asp