Underwater Robotics Market to Reach USD 5.003 Billion, at a 12.50% CAGR By 2030 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Underwater Robotics Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Underwater Robotics Market could thrive at a rate of 12.50% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 5.003 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Underwater Robotics Market Overview

The underwater robotics market refers to the industry involved in the development and deployment of robotic systems designed to operate underwater. These robots are equipped with various sensors and mechanisms that enable them to perform tasks such as exploration, inspection, maintenance, and research in challenging underwater environments. Underwater robotics finds applications in diverse sectors, including offshore oil and gas, marine research, defense and security, environmental monitoring, and underwater archaeology. These robots play a crucial role in tasks that are hazardous or impossible for human divers, offering enhanced efficiency, precision, and safety.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Underwater Robotics industry include

Atlas Maridan ApS.

Deep Ocean Engineering Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

ECA SA

Eddyfi

Oceaneering International Inc.

Saab AB

TechnipFMC plc

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

Scope of the Report - Underwater Robotics Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 5.003 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 12.50% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Modern technology may now be included into robot products thanks to technical developments in sensors and imaging systems Key Market Dynamics The rising demand from several nations for underwater robots for use in defense and security applications



Latest Industry Updates (May 2023)

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., a key player in the underwater robotics market, announced the successful completion of a project in May 2023. The company delivered a state-of-the-art autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) system that can perform complex underwater missions with high levels of autonomy and reliability. This development showcases the continuous advancements in underwater robotics technology, enabling more efficient and capable systems for various applications.

Underwater Robotics Market USP Covered:

Underwater Robotics Market Drivers:

Three major factors driving the underwater robotics market are technological advancements, increasing demand for deep-sea exploration and research, and the growing need for underwater infrastructure maintenance. Technological advancements in areas such as autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence, and sensor technology have significantly enhanced the capabilities of underwater robots, enabling them to operate in extreme conditions and conduct complex tasks with minimal human intervention. The demand for deep-sea exploration and research is driven by the need to explore and understand the vast underwater ecosystems, discover new resources, and study marine life. Additionally, the maintenance and inspection of underwater infrastructure, such as offshore oil and gas platforms and subsea cables, require specialized robotic systems to ensure efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness.

Underwater Robotics Market Restraints:

Despite the market's growth potential, several factors restrain the underwater robotics market. One significant restraint is the high cost associated with the development, deployment, and maintenance of underwater robotic systems. The complexity of the technology, the need for specialized materials and components, and the challenges of operating in harsh underwater environments contribute to the overall cost. Another challenge is the limited accessibility and availability of skilled operators and technicians trained in underwater robotics. The specialized knowledge and expertise required to operate and maintain these systems pose a barrier to widespread adoption.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the underwater robotics market. While the pandemic initially caused disruptions in the supply chain and affected project timelines, it also highlighted the importance of automation and remote operation capabilities offered by underwater robotics. During the pandemic, the demand for unmanned and remotely operated systems increased, as they allowed for continued operations without risking human health and safety. In the post-COVID scenario, the market is expected to rebound and witness accelerated growth as industries resume their operations and invest in advanced technologies for underwater exploration, research, and infrastructure maintenance.

Underwater Robotics Market Segmentation

By Type

The Type in the market includes Remotely Operated Vehicles and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles.

By Application

By Application, the segment includes Commercial Exploration, Defense and Security, Scientific Research and Underwater construction

Underwater Robotics Market Regional Insights

North America's substantial investments in research and development further propel the market forward, fostering innovation and driving the development of cutting-edge underwater robotics systems. Additionally, the strong focus on offshore oil and gas exploration in North America plays a crucial role in the market's dominance. The region has extensive offshore reserves, and the use of underwater robotics technology is essential for exploration, maintenance, and inspection activities in these offshore areas. The demand for efficient and reliable underwater robots in the oil and gas industry drives the market growth in North America.

Europe closely follows North America in the underwater robotics market. The region is known for its robust marine research initiatives, which involve the exploration of marine ecosystems, environmental monitoring, and scientific studies. Europe's extensive coastline provides ample opportunities for underwater robotics applications, including research, exploration, and environmental conservation efforts. Moreover, Europe is home to major offshore energy projects, such as offshore wind farms, where underwater robots are utilized for maintenance and inspection tasks. These factors contribute to the growth of the underwater robotics market in Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the underwater robotics market. The increasing investments in oceanographic research, offshore renewable energy projects, and maritime security concerns are driving the demand for underwater robotics solutions in the region. Countries like China and India, with their emerging economies, are making significant investments in underwater robotics technology. The expansion of offshore wind energy projects, coupled with the need for efficient underwater exploration and surveillance capabilities, contributes to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

