Lynx Air launches service today between Montréal and Vancouver

MONTREAL, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline, Lynx Air (Lynx), is launching its inaugural flight from Montréal Pierre Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) today.



Today’s inaugural comes just weeks after the launch of Lynx services from Montréal to Calgary and St. John’s, representing a continued expansion of the airline’s footprint in Canada’s second largest city. Lynx will operate twelve services a week between Montréal and Vancouver, taking its total flights in and out of Montréal to 26 flights a week, which is more than 4,900 seats.

Lynx fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $89* one way between Montréal and Vancouver, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 25 per cent off all Montréal routes and Vancouver routes. The sale starts on June 23 and ends at 11:59 PM PST on June 24, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code MONTREAL. For sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com

Says Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air, “We are thrilled to be adding Vancouver to our Montréal network today, following the successful launch of our Montréal services to St. John’s and Calgary earlier this month. Residents of Quebec now have an affordable option to fly to three popular Canadian destinations.”

She adds, “Our continued investment in Quebec reflects the huge opportunity we see in this market, which has been historically underserved by low cost-carriers, and we are excited to make this beautiful province more accessible to Western Canadian communities. Whether you're travelling to catch up with loved ones, exploring the cobblestone streets of Vieux-Montréal, or taking in Vancouver’s stunning harbour views, Lynx Air will provide a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted that our new airline, Lynx Air, has added Vancouver to its destinations. This new nonstop service enhances Montreal's offerings and represents a great opportunity to further develop domestic air services at YUL. Lynx Air continues to position itself in the underdeveloped low-cost niche, which will undoubtedly appeal to both business and leisure travellers wishing to explore Western Canada,” says Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, ADM.

Lynx’s Montréal schedule

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

Station Arrival

Station Y9 165 23-JUN-23 MON-TUE-THUR-FRI-

SAT-SUN YVR YUL Y9 166 23-JUN-23 MON-TUE-THUR-FRI-

SAT-SUN YUL YVR Y9 543 07-JUN-23 TUE-THUR-SAT-SUN YYC YUL Y9 542 05-JUN-23 MON-WED-FRI YUL YYC Y9542 05-JUN-23 MON-WED-FRI YYT YUL Y9 543 07-JUN-23 TUE-THUR-SAT-SUN YUL YYT

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

