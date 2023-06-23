VERSES AI Announces Listing on CBOE UK and CBOE Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence, is pleased to confirm that it's stock has been made available for trading on Cboe's Netherlands and UK exchanges enabling secondary trading and local currency access to European and UK investors. The shares of VERSES AI continue to trade on Cboe Canada, the new business name of the NEO Exchange Inc., Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange or the Purpose-Driven Innovation Economy, under the ticker symbol: VERS, and remain available for trading on OTCQX: under the ticker VRSSF. The new ticker symbols are as follows: Cboe UK: J9Ad, Cboe EU: J9Ad



Cboe's equities markets are among the most liquid in the world. In North America, Cboe's U.S. and Canadian equities trading venues handle a combined $61.7 billion in average daily notional value (ADNV), capturing approximately 22 percent of the total equities trading market share in the region. In Europe, Cboe operates the largest pan-European equities exchange, accounting for €8.4 billion in ADNV and 25 percent share of the European equities market. In Australia, Cboe operates the country's second-largest equities exchange with ADNV of more than $AUD 1.5 billion, representing approximately 19 percent of all daily trading in the Australian equities markets.

“Cboe’s UK and European exchanges will allow us to broaden our investors base and access new pools of capital and liquidity which will ultimately enhance value for our shareholders. Given our UK and European presence, this is a significant capital markets milestone for the company,” commented Gabriel Rene, Co-Founder and CEO of VERSES AI. “We look forward to expanding our listing relationship with the Cboe as they continue to grow and tap into new markets including Cboe Japan and Cboe Australia.”

VERSES is active in the UK and Europe with eleven team members in Europe and five in the UK and a satellite office in the Netherlands. The Company has active business activities in Europe including the Flying Forward 2020 (FF2020) project with the European Commission. FF2020 is a three-year research and innovation project funded by the European Union focusing on creating a state of the art Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem for autonomous drone missions. VERSES previously received a €948,847 grant as part of this program. For more information, visit www.ff2020.eu.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada, the new business name of the NEO Exchange Inc., is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven Innovation Economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, GIA ™, is an Intelligent Agent for anyone powered by KOSM ™, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and Twitter .

