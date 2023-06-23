Bottomline Named Best-in-Class in Aite Matrix: U.S. Cash Management Technology Providers

5th Consecutive Best-in-Class Assessment received by Bottomline



Ranked 1st in Customer Strength and Product Features

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart, and secure, today announced its recognition by Aite-Novartica as a Best-in-Class provider in the Aite Matrix: U.S. Cash Management Technology Providers for 2023. This is Bottomline’s 5th consecutive ‘Best-in-Class’ recognition in the Aite assessment of leading cash management technology providers. Bottomline achieved best-in-class distinction across all four components of the matrix, leading in Client Strength and Product Features components.

Leveraging the Aite Matrix, a proprietary Aite-Novartica Group vendor assessment framework, the impact report evaluated the competitive position of each vendor, focusing on vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client services. Bottomline emerged as the leader among two best-in-class vendors through the highly governed and quantitative vendor evaluation methodology. Bottomline’s citation as a leader in vendor stability underscores the company’s strength from a revenue standpoint and from high scores for the quality of the management team, ability to retain talent, and customer satisfaction with investment in research and development.

The impact report cited Bottomline for successfully deploying its solution to more large U.S. banks than any other vendor profiled in the report. The report further cited a highly engaged management team and a forward-looking vision for its product roadmap. The report highlighted Bottomline’s broadening its already strong value proposition to end users as it integrates its Digital Banking platform with other offerings, such as Paymode-X and TreasuryXpress.

“It is imperative for cash management clients to select a technology partner who can meet the needs of end-user corporate customers today and in the future. Bottomline’s robust Digital Banking platform has been a top choice for many of the largest banks replacing their platforms, while also successfully appealing to and enabling smaller regional financial institutions to be more competitive and win the business of larger corporations,” said Christine Barry, Head of Banking and Payments Insights and Advisory Services at Aite-Novartica Group. “Through its work to integrate its payables and treasury offering more tightly, Bottomline is creating a deeper payment ecosystem that supports the full business payments and cash lifecycle needs of a financial institution’s business customers.”

“The Bottomline team is honored to be recognized with another ‘best-in-class’ distinction for cash management technology through Aite-Novartica’s gold-standard assessment,” said Kevin Pettet, General Manager, Digital Banking, Bottomline. “With only 23% of Aite-surveyed financial and payments professionals believing their financial institutions fully meet their cash/treasury management or payment capability needs, Bottomline's distinctive set of assets enables the creation of compelling new value propositions for banks, allowing them to enhance their service offerings to a wide range of customers, including small to medium-sized businesses and large corporates with multi-bank relationships. By improving the monetization of low-value payments and increasing cash visibility, we empower bank partners to excel in primary relationship ownership and expedite growth.”

To download the Bottomline excerpt of the Aite Matrix: U.S. Cash Management Technology Providers, click here.

To learn more about Bottomline Digital Banking, click here.

About Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Bottomline makes business payments simple, smart, and secure for businesses and financial institutions, of all sizes, all over the world. More than 10,000 corporate customers, 1,400 commercial and business banks, including 15 of the top 25 global banks, rely on our industry-recognised payment and software platforms to accelerate digital transformation in a complex world of business payments and financial management. Bottomline solutions touch customers and payments in 92 countries across six continents. Our teams serve the world from primary locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, India, Australia, and Singapore. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, a highly respected software-centric private equity firm with $122 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline is a registered trademark of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Media Contacts:

John Stevens or Jacqueline Powell

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com