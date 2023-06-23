New wording of AUGA group, AB Articles of Association and the increase of the authorized share capital registered

English Lithuanian

On 23 June 2023, a new wording of the Articles of Association of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – “the Company“) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 28 April 2023 during the Annual General Meeting of Company's Shareholders together with the decision to increase the authorised share capital of the Company by EUR 596,474,90 issuing 2,056,810 new ordinary registered shares.

The right to subscribe and acquire new shares granted to the employees and/or members of the corporate bodies of the Company or its subsidiaries who have concluded the Share Option Agreement of the Company in 2020 and accordingly in 2023 have submitted notice to the Company regarding the use of the option. The New Shares are granted free of charge and they are paid by the Company from the reserve set up by the Company for shares issue.

