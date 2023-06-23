Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by shares of AUGA group, AB and capital

AUGA group

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

On 28 April 2023 during the Annual General Meeting of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – “the Company“)  Shareholders, decision to increase Company’s authorised capital was taken.

Security information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:

Share type Ordinary registered shares
ISIN LT0000127466
Nominal, EUR 0.29
Total number of shares 231,770,912
Authorised capital of the Company, EUR 67,213,564.48
Total number of votes 231,770,912


