3D Cell Culture Market to Reach Approximately 11.05% by 2032

Ottawa, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D cell culture market size was valued at USD 2.47 billion in 2022. The rising demand for organ transplantation is anticipated to drive the need for 3D cell cultures, as there is a requirement to replicate intricate aspects of human physiology, pathology, and drug responses in laboratory settings.



According to the United States Health Resources and Services Administration's organdonor.gov website, as of October 2021, there were 107,103 patients listed on the national organ transplant waiting list in 2020. The data further reveals that approximately 39,000 organ transplants are performed in the United States annually. Consequently, the escalating number of organ transplants is generating a higher demand for research models incorporating 3D cell cultures. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate the growth of the market.

Market Overview

Three-dimensional (3D) cell culture techniques are utilized to replicate microenvironments that closely resemble physiological conditions for cells. A key component of these microenvironments is the extracellular matrix (ECM), which provides structural support to cells and regulates various cellular processes such as migration, proliferation, differentiation, and communication. Several factors contribute to the steady growth of the 3D cell culture market, including the use of 3D cell culture models as viable alternatives for in vivo testing, advancements in large-scale automated cell culture systems, and the growing need for organ transplantation. The adoption of 3D cell culture and co-culture models offers significant advantages, as they enable the assessment of drug safety and efficacy in a more physiologically relevant context compared to traditional 2D cell cultures. Moreover, these models overcome limitations related to species differences, allowing direct drug testing in human systems and enhancing the interpretation of preclinical outcomes.

Regional Insights

North America registered the largest revenue share of 45% in 2022. The presence of major market players along with rising spending on research and development on 3D cell culture systems and advanced healthcare infrastructure are expected to contribute to the growth of the 3D cell culture market in the region. Furthermore, the rise in incidence of cancer cases across the region has also resulted in growing demand for 3D cell culture. Additionally, the market is being fueled by the amplified funding initiatives within the estimated timeframe.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in healthcare expenditure and rising income levels of the consumers is likely to fuel the demand for 3D cell culture in the region soon. Furthermore, the rise in research and development activities in the field of 3D cell culture due to growing cases of cancer with increasing population is also expected to contribute to the regional growth of the market soon.

Report Highlights

By End-use, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical segment has accounted revenue share of 48% in 2022.

the and pharmaceutical segment has accounted revenue share of 48% in 2022. By Type , the scaffold-free segment is likely to grow at a fastest CAGR in the global 3D cell culture market. This is owing to the surge in innovations such as hanging drop methods, magnetic levitation, and microfluidic systems have revolutionized the field by enabling the development of scaffold-free 3D cell culture models with enhanced functionality and reproducibility.

, the scaffold-free segment is likely to grow at a fastest CAGR in the global 3D cell culture market. This is owing to the surge in innovations such as hanging drop methods, magnetic levitation, and microfluidic systems have revolutionized the field by enabling the development of scaffold-free 3D cell culture models with enhanced functionality and reproducibility. By Application, the cancer segment held considerable shares in the global 3D cell culture market. The increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide has created a strong demand for advanced and reliable models to study cancer biology and develop effective treatment strategies. 3D cell culture models provide a more physiologically relevant environment for cancer cells, allowing them to grow and interact in a manner that closely mimics the in vivo tumor microenvironment. This enables researchers to study the behavior, response to therapies, and drug resistance mechanisms of cancer cells more accurately, contributing to the advancement of cancer research. This is expected to support the segmental growth of the market in the near future.





Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 5.7 Billion CAGR 11.05% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 45% in 2022 Europe Revenue Share 25% in 2022 Asia Pacific Revenue Share 23% in 2022 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, PELOBIOTECH GmbH, Iwai North America Inc., Lena Biosciences, REPROCELL Inc., Synthecon, InSphero AG, Promocell GmbH, and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to augment the growth of the 3D cell culture market during the forecast period. Scientists have made significant progress in the development of 3D tissue culture models, aiming to bridge the gap between in vitro experiments used in discovery and screening, and in vivo experiments employed for efficacy and safety assessment before advancing to clinical trials. Utilizing customized microenvironments within 3D models to unravel the intricacies of cancer biology and establish effective therapeutic screens appears to be a logical approach, and emerging evidence indicates their superiority over 2D cultures and early-stage animal testing. Notably, growing cells as 3D spheroids has demonstrated increased resistance to chemotherapy compared to cells cultivated in monolayers. This heightened resistance is likely attributed to the protection of inner spheroid cells by those on the outer layer, preventing effective drug penetration. One of the most captivating aspects of developing in vitro 3D cancer models is the ability to experimentally manipulate each component of the tumor microenvironment, facilitating a deeper understanding of the underlying mechanisms driving cancer as a disease state.

Restraint

Issues in replicating all the Microenvironment Conditions

One limitation of the 3D culture method is its inability to fully replicate all microenvironment conditions. The construction of systems containing heterogeneous components can be labor-intensive, posing a significant challenge. Additionally, imaging becomes more complex when working with larger scaffolds in a 3D context. A study has indicated that conventional anchorage-dependent cultures may be incompatible with microscopes when using spheroids. The traditional analysis of cellular phenotype relies on confocal fluorescence microscopy, which presents challenges in the transition from 3D to 2D as it requires capturing images in multiple dimensions. Higher magnification (40-60) also necessitates larger storage capacity for high-throughput screening. As a result, these factors are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Increasing Product Launches

The increasing product launches are expected to create significant opportunities for the growth of the 3D cell culture market in the years to come. For instance, in October 2022, Corning Incorporated introduced a new addition to its 3D cell culture portfolio, offering a solution to support spheroid culture, which is commonly utilized in advanced therapy development and cancer research. The newly launched Corning Elplasia 12K flask features a distinctive microcavity geometry that facilitates seamless spheroid formation, treatment, culture, assessment, and harvest. It enables the production of approximately 12,000 spheroids with identical shape and size per flask, delivering a yield 125 times greater than conventional 96-well spheroid plates. Also, in December 2020, eNuvio unveiled the EB-Plate, marking the market's first fully reusable 3D cell culture microplate. The release of eNuvio's EB-Plate aligns with the current high demand for 3D cell culture microplates, especially as conventional plastic plates face shortages. Moreover, the zero-waste movement gaining traction in laboratories has further amplified the appeal of eNuvio's completely reusable microplate.

Challenges

Isolation of Nucleic Acids from 3D Tumor Models

The challenges in isolation of nucleic acids from 3D tumor models are expected to limit the growth of the 3D cell culture market in the years to come. Obtaining sufficient DNA or RNA for downstream applications from organoids and spheroids can be challenging due to their small and compact structures. The presence of extracellular matrix (ECM) components in 3D tumor models can interfere with cell lysis, and it is crucial to dissociate the structures before extraction to ensure high-quality nucleic acids. Moreover, the variability in cellular heterogeneity and culturing protocols further adds to the variability in the quality of extracted RNA or DNA. Studies have shown that RNA extraction using TRIzol Reagent can be inconsistent and may require extended lysis time. To address these challenges and meet the demands of drug candidate screening, genome-scale CRISPR screens, biobanking, and personalized medicine applications, high-throughput workflows are essential. Manual extraction processes across multiple samples can expose isolated RNA and DNA to contamination, requiring significant time and financial resources for sample processing. Consequently, this is expected to hinder market growth in the near future.

Recent Developments:

In July 2021, Inventia Life Science and PhenoVista Biosciences joined forces to enhance the capabilities of 3D cell biology research services. As part of this partnership, Inventia's 3D Cell Culture Platform RASTRUM will be installed at PhenoVista's California facility. By incorporating this platform into their instrument portfolio, PhenoVista will augment its existing expertise in high content imaging and phenotypic assays, enabling the generation of intricate 3D cell models in a high-throughput manner. This collaborative effort aims to deliver advanced complex models utilizing 3D cell cultures, specifically catering to PhenoVista Biosciences' current portfolio of assays focused on oncology and neurobiology research.

In May 2021, InSphero AG and Hamilton partnered to enhance the production and manipulation of 3D microtissues, also known as spheroids. This collaboration will leverage Hamilton's innovative MagPip liquid and cell handling technology to optimize the existing processes involved in the production and manipulation of these microtissues.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Scaffold-based 3D Cell Cultures

Scaffold-free 3D Cell Cultures

Microfluidics

Bioreactors

By Application

Cancer

Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Others





By End-Use

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





