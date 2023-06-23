New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470209/?utm_source=GNW



Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, industrial, water/wastewater, and marine & offshore markets. The global glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing application of GRE pipe in the chemical industry and increasing demand of lightweight and high strength pipes for wastewater management and chemical supply in the industrial applications.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipe Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market by process, application, and region, as follows:



Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipe Market by Process [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Filament Winding

• Centrifugal Casting

• Others (Pultrusion and Hand lay-up)



Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipe Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Oil & Gas

• Industrial

• Water/Wastewater

• Marine & Offshore



Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipe Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipe Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe companies in the global automotive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe companies in the global market profiled in this report include:

• Amiantit Fiberglass Industries

• Future Pipe Industries

• National Oilwell Varco

• Amerplastics

• HOVOY Composite

• Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited

• EPP Composites

• HLB

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that filament winding will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its ability to meet the extreme environment requirements, such as it can withstand pressure over 200 bars and temperature above 100-degree Celsius.

• Within this market, oil & gas is expected to remain the largest segment because these pipes possess anti-corrosive properties and they are employed as a substitute for high-grade corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA) in high-velocity gas and also helps in increasing tube life.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing oil and gas development operations as well as rising government mandates for industrial processing, effluent collection, and recycling in the region.

Features of the Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market size by various segments, such as by process, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by process, application, and regions for the glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market size?

Answer: The global glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market?

Answer: The global glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing application of GRE pipe in the chemical industry and increasing demand of lightweight and high strength pipes for wastewater management and chemical supply in the industrial applications.

Q4. What are the major segments for glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market?

Answer: The future of the global glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, industrial, water/wastewater, and marine & offshore markets.

Q5. Who are the key glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe companies?



Answer: Some of the key glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe companies are as follows:

• Amiantit Fiberglass Industries

• Future Pipe Industries

• National Oilwell Varco

• Amerplastics

• HOVOY Composite

• Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited

• EPP Composites

• HLB

Q6. Which glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that filament winding will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its ability to meet the extreme environment requirements, such as it can withstand pressure over 200 bars and temperature above 100-degree Celsius.

Q7. In glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing oil and gas development operations as well as rising government mandates for industrial processing, effluent collection, and recycling in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



