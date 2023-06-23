New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultra Thin Glass Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470208/?utm_source=GNW



Ultra Thin Glass Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global ultra thin glass market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive & transportation, and medical & healthcare industries. The global ultra thin glass market is expected to reach an estimated $20.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for touch display panel in wearable devices, smartphones, and TVs and ongoing research into the usage of these glasses as specialised solar energy reflectors.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Ultra Thin Glass Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global ultra thin glass market by thickness, manufacturing process, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Ultra Thin Glass Market by Thickness [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• <0.1mm

• 0.1mm-0.5mm

• 0.5mm-1.0mm



Ultra Thin Glass Market by Manufacturing Process [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Float

• Fusion

• Down-Draw



Ultra Thin Glass Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Semiconductor Substrate

• Touch Panel Display

• Fingerprint Sensor

• Others



Ultra Thin Glass Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive & Transportation

• Medical & Healthcare

• Others



Ultra Thin Glass Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Ultra Thin Glass Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ultra thin glass companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ultra thin glass companies profiled in this report include.

• Corning

• Asahi Glass

• Nippon Electric Glass

• SCHOTT

• Nippon Sheet Glass

Ultra Thin Glass Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 0.1mm-0.5mm is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant application of these glasses in biotechnological gadgets, semiconductor substrates, touch panel displays, fingerprint sensors, and vehicle infotainment systems as these glasses are flat and have a smooth surface and great heat resistance.

• Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest segment due to the extensive usage of these glasses in electronic device displays and sensors because of their outstanding electrical conductivity, sensitivity, transmissivity, and flexibility.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the significantly growing electronic industries and presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Ultra Thin Glass Market

• Market Size Estimates: Ultra thin glass market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Ultra thin glass market size by various segments, such as by thickness, manufacturing process, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Ultra thin glass market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by thickness, manufacturing process, application, end use industry, and regions for the ultra thin glass market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ultra thin glass market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the ultra thin glass market size?

Answer: The global ultra thin glass market is expected to reach an estimated $20.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for ultra thin glass market?

Answer: The global ultra thin glass market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the ultra thin glass market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for touch display panel in wearable devices, smartphones, and TVs and ongoing research into the usage of these glasses as specialised solar energy reflectors.

Q4. What are the major segments for ultra thin glass market?

Answer: The future of the ultra thin glass market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and medical & healthcare industries.

Q5. Who are the key ultra thin glass companies?



Answer: Some of the key ultra thin glass companies are as follows:

• Corning

• Asahi Glass

• Nippon Electric Glass

• SCHOTT

• Nippon Sheet Glass

Q6. Which ultra thin glass segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that 0.1mm-0.5mm is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant application of these glasses in biotechnological gadgets, semiconductor substrates, touch panel displays, fingerprint sensors, and vehicle infotainment systems as these glasses are flat and have a smooth surface and great heat resistance.

Q7. In ultra thin glass market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the significantly growing electronic industries and presence of key players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the ultra thin glass market by thickness (<0.1mm, 0.1mm-0.5mm, and 0.5mm-1.0mm), manufacturing process (float, fusion, and down-draw), application (semiconductor substrate, touch panel display, fingerprint sensor, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, medical & healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to ultra thin glass market or related to ultra thin glass companies, ultra thin glass market size, ultra thin glass market share, ultra thin glass analysis, ultra thin glass market growth, ultra thin glass market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470208/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________