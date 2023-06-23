Celebrate July Fourth, Save Money all Summer at Jellystone Park

Nine new Camp-Resorts are welcoming families this summer

Many locations offer discounts and promotions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the July Fourth weekend approaching, camping, glamping and RVing have emerged as this summer’s best family “value vacation,” according to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, which recently added nine new locations.

The nation’s leading family camping, glamping and outdoor entertainment brand, Jellystone Park locations are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. Most of the fun is included in the cost of a cabin or RV stay.

Every July Fourth, families pack Jellystone Park locations for celebrations that include flag raisings with Yogi Bear, parades of decorated golf carts and bicycles, cabin and RV decorating contests, fireworks, and themed arts and crafts.

This year, road trips are particularly appealing to families, especially for the large number who bought RVs during the pandemic.

“Taking vacations and creating memories are as important as ever to parents who are discovering camping and glamping are a more convenient and affordable way to travel,” said Rob Schutter, president of Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Most are within a few hours’ drive of a major city. “Families new to camping at Jellystone Park are also finding a new appreciation for being outdoors together,” he added. “Swimming, playing mini golf, making s’mores and spending time with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy Bear and Ranger Smith can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

Nine new Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts recently opened in Maine, Michigan, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia.

Value is a big part of Jellystone Park’s appeal. No matter how guests stay, most attractions and activities are included at no extra cost. The average nightly rate for lodging, including cabins, safari tents, treehouses, vacation homes and covered wagons, is approximately $180. The average RV and tent site is approximately $60. By comparison, research from travel app Hopper found the average U.S. hotel room had already leaped to $212 a night in January.

“Cabins are great for families because they often have multiple bedrooms, full bathrooms and complete kitchens,” said Trent Hershenson, Vice President of Marketing. “There’s no need to book multiple hotel rooms and the high cost of eating out is eliminated.”

The typical Jellystone Park cabin features hotel quality furnishings and finishes, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and flat panel TVs. Along with cabins, Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts offer accommodations ranging from safari tents and treehouses to covered wagons and vacation homes. Some locations provide RVs that are already set up.

With family budgets being stretched, many locations are also offering discounts. Visit www.jellystonepark.com to find the nearest Jellystone Park Camp-Resort and to view information regarding its promotions, attractions, and activities.

