Zero Energy House/Building Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global zero energy house/building market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential markets. The global zero energy house/building market is expected to reach an estimated $248.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for sustainable energy and growing on towards global warming and protection of earth’s environment among the masses.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Zero Energy House/Building Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global zero energy house/building market by component, solution, application, and region, as follows:



Zero Energy House/Building Market by Component [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Lighting

• HVAC System

• Others



Zero Energy House/Building Market by Solution [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Systems

• Building Components



Zero Energy House/Building Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

o Building Type

Commercial

Institutional



Zero Energy House/Building Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Zero Energy House/Building Market Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, zero energy house/building companies in the global automotive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the zero energy house/building companies in the global market profiled in this report include-

• Altura Associates

• Canadian Solar

• Daikin Industries

• GreenTree Global

• Honeywell International

• Integrated Environmental Solutions

• Johnsons Control

• Kingspan Group

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• NEO LLC

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Trane Technologies

Zero Energy House/Building Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that HVAC system will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it ensures a healthy interior environment by controlling airflow, temperature, and humidity.

• Within this market, non-residential is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing awareness and growing investments to improve energy efficiency and renewable energy sources among owners of non-residential.

• North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing investment in developing zero energy building solutions and stringent energy efficiency standards in countries like US and Canada.

Features of the Zero Energy House/Building Market

• Market Size Estimates: Zero energy house/building market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Zero energy house/building market size by various segments, such as by component, solution, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Zero energy house/building market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by component, solution, application, and regions for the zero energy house/building market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the zero energy house/building market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Some of the key zero energy house/building companies are as follows:

