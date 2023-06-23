Biological Safety Cabinet Market is Expected to Reach $0.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the biological safety cabinet (BSC) industry is expected to witness significant advancements and transformations driven by evolving safety standards, technological innovations, and increased demand for biosafety solutions. The industry will focus on developing more efficient and user-friendly BSCs that provide enhanced protection for researchers, technicians, and the environment. These next-generation BSCs will incorporate advanced features such as improved airflow patterns, better filtration systems, and real-time monitoring capabilities. Additionally, there will be a growing emphasis on energy efficiency, noise reduction, and ergonomic design to optimize the user experience. The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology and data analytics will enable remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven insights for improved operational efficiency. Furthermore, the industry will see increased collaboration between BSC manufacturers, regulatory bodies, and research institutions to establish standardized guidelines, ensure compliance, and address emerging biosafety challenges. Overall, the future of the biological safety cabinet industry holds great potential for advanced safety measures, improved functionality, and streamlined workflows to meet the evolving needs of biosafety in research and healthcare settings.

Biological Safety Cabinet market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $0.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases is the major factors driving the biological safety cabinet market’s growth.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $0.2 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $0.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, end user and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging market offers lucrative growth opportunities Key Market Drivers Favorable regulations

Biological Safety Cabinet market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Kewaunee Scientific (US)

Labconco (US)

Esco Micro (Singapore)

The Baker Company (US)

NuAire (US)

Germfree Laboratories (US)

Cruma (Spain)

Air Science (US)

Berner International (US)

Azbil telstar (Spain)

LaboGene (Denmark)

Biolab Scientific (Canada)

Lamsystems (Germany)

Faster S.R.L (Italy)

MRC Laboratory Equipment (Israel)

Nanbei Instrument Limited (China)

Thermolab (India)

Labmate (UK)

TopAir Systems, Inc. (US)

Albian Group (Spain)

Thomas Scientific (US)

Zhejiang FUXIA Medical Technology Co. (China)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the biological safety cabinet market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Type

Class I

Class II

Class III

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Biological Safety Cabinet market include:

Manufacturers: Manufacturers of biological safety cabinets play a vital role in the market. They design, develop, and produce BSCs that meet international safety standards and regulations. These manufacturers continuously innovate their products to improve performance, functionality, and user experience. They work closely with research institutions, healthcare facilities, and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance and address specific customer needs.

Research Institutions and Laboratories: Research institutions and laboratories are significant stakeholders in the Biological Safety Cabinet market. They rely on BSCs to provide a controlled and safe environment for handling infectious materials, biological samples, and hazardous substances. These stakeholders have specific requirements for BSCs based on the type of research conducted, the level of biosafety required, and the volume of work. They actively participate in the selection, installation, and maintenance of BSCs to ensure optimal safety for their personnel and the integrity of their research.

Healthcare Facilities: Healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories, utilize Biological Safety Cabinets for the safe handling of biological samples, diagnostic testing, and research activities. These stakeholders have unique needs, such as infection control and biosafety in clinical settings. BSCs are crucial for protecting healthcare workers, patients, and the environment from potential biohazards and cross-contamination.

Regulatory Bodies: Regulatory bodies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), play a critical role in setting biosafety guidelines and standards. They collaborate with manufacturers and other stakeholders to develop and update regulations to ensure the safe operation and performance of Biological Safety Cabinets. Regulatory bodies also provide guidance on proper installation, testing, and certification of BSCs, ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Safety Officers and Biosafety Professionals: Safety officers and biosafety professionals are responsible for the overall management and oversight of biosafety practices in research institutions, laboratories, and healthcare facilities. They assess risk, develop safety protocols, and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines. These stakeholders are closely involved in the selection, installation, and maintenance of BSCs to ensure their proper usage and optimal performance.

Maintenance and Service Providers: Maintenance and service providers are essential stakeholders in the Biological Safety Cabinet market. They offer installation, calibration, certification, and maintenance services to ensure that BSCs operate effectively and meet safety requirements over time. These providers play a crucial role in periodic testing, preventive maintenance, and addressing any issues or repairs to ensure the continuous and safe operation of BSCs.

Occupational Health and Safety Professionals: Occupational health and safety professionals contribute to the Biological Safety Cabinet market by providing expertise in the assessment of workplace hazards, risk management, and training programs. They work closely with organizations and stakeholders to develop safe work practices and procedures related to the use of BSCs. Their input and guidance are essential in promoting a culture of safety and compliance.

These key stakeholders collaborate to promote biosafety, develop and improve BSC technology, establish regulations, and ensure the effective and safe operation of Biological Safety Cabinets in various research, healthcare, and laboratory settings.

Recent Developments:

In May 2021, Labconco (US) launched newly updated axiom biosafety cabinets.

In December 2020, Labconco (US) unveiled a 65% larger class II enclosure uniquely designed for lab instrumentation.

In May 2019, Labconco (US) unveiled updated logic+ biosafety cabinets with exclusive features for safety, ergonomics, and an updated operating system.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall biological safety cabinet market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints and opportunities.

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for this report:

Country Information

Biological safety cabinet market size and growth rate estimates for countries in the Rest of Europe, the Rest of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company profiles:

Product portfolio matrix for leading market players.

