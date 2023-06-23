Ophthalmic Knives Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.17 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global ophthalmic knives market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 2.10 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 3.17 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for ophthalmic knives indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Ophthalmic knives are surgical tools used in ophthalmology, a medical specialty that focuses on identifying and treating conditions affecting the eyes.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with eye disorders is driving the market revenue share.

The demand for advanced technology that is easy to use is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

The CDC estimates that 20.5 million (17.2%) Americans older than 40 have cataracts in one or both eyes and that 6.1 million (5.1%) of those persons have removed their lenses surgically.

Ophthalmic Knives Market Scope

Recent Development in the Ophthalmic Knives Market:

In February 2021, Surgical Specialties Corporation (Surgical Specialties) and the TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch (TachoSil) were bought and combined concurrently by GTCR's management partnership with Corza Health to form a new business, Corza Medical.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for ophthalmic knives includes:

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

BVI

Diamatrix Ltd.

Paramount Surgimed Ltd

Ophtechnics Unlimited

HAI Laboratories, Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global ophthalmic knife market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of eye disorders, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. Furthermore, the rising advancements in surgical techniques are raising patients' demand for a more successful technique of ophthalmic surgery. This results in the overall market revenue growth of ophthalmic knives.

However, due to the accessibility of complementary therapies like medicine or laser therapy, the ophthalmic knife market revenue growth is likely to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the design, the global ophthalmic knives market is segmented into straight knives, crescent knives, slit knives, MVR knives, and others.

Based on product, the global ophthalmic knives market is segmented into reusable ophthalmic knives and single-use ophthalmic knives.

Based on application, the global ophthalmic knife market is segmented into cataract surgery, keratitis surgery, glaucoma surgery, and others.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the cataract surgery segment dominates the global ophthalmic knife market with the largest revenue share. This significant share of revenue is attributed to it being the most common eye surgery globally. Furthermore, technological advancements such as micro-incisional techniques and the use of intraocular lenses are driving market revenue growth further.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global ophthalmic knife market. This large share of share is attributed to the rising prevalence of eye disorders, the adoption of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and high disposable income.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the ophthalmic knives market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

OPHTHALMIC KNIVES MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

