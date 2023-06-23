Blockchain Identity Management Market to Capture a CAGR of 65.6% Between 2022 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 6,500 Million by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Blockchain Identity Management Market Information by Component Type, by Provider, by Organization Size, by Vertical, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Blockchain Identity Management Market could thrive at a rate of 65.6% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will reach around USD 6,500 Million by the end of the year 2030.



Blockchain Identity Management Market Synopsis:

Blockchain Identity Management refers to the use of blockchain technology to manage and authenticate digital identities securely and efficiently. It enables individuals and organizations to have control over their personal information while ensuring privacy, security, and trust in digital transactions. Blockchain-based identity management systems offer decentralized and tamper-resistant solutions that eliminate the need for intermediaries and enhance the protection of sensitive data.

The uses and applications of Blockchain Identity Management are diverse. It finds extensive application in areas such as financial services, healthcare, government, and supply chain management. In financial services, blockchain identity management enhances Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, streamlines customer onboarding, and enables secure and compliant transactions. In healthcare, it enables secure sharing of patient records and ensures the integrity of medical data. Government agencies can utilize blockchain identity management for secure citizen identification and streamlined service delivery. In supply chain management, it enhances traceability and transparency by securely verifying and tracking product origins and authenticity.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Blockchain Identity Management industry include

Microsoft

IBM

Oceaneering International

Bluefin Robotics Corp

International Submarine Engineering

Schilling Robotics LLC

Saab AB

Inuktun Services Ltd.

Latest Industry Updates (March 2023):

One recent development in the Blockchain Identity Management market occurred in March 2023 when a leading player introduced a blockchain-based identity verification platform. This platform utilizes smart contracts and cryptography to enable secure and decentralized identity verification. It provides individuals with full control over their personal data and enables them to selectively share information with trusted entities. This development showcases the continuous innovation in blockchain identity management, focusing on improving privacy, security, and user control.

Scope of the Report - Blockchain Identity Management Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 6,500 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 65.6% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Government support for digital transformation. Key Market Dynamics Increasing focus on better security Better data management of customers with secure identity.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market driving factors for the Blockchain Identity Management market are increasing concerns about data privacy and security, growing digitalization and online transactions, and the rise of decentralized applications (DApps). In today's digital era, individuals and organizations are increasingly concerned about the protection of their personal data. Blockchain identity management offers a robust solution by providing enhanced security, encryption, and user consent mechanisms. Furthermore, the growing number of digital transactions and online services necessitates reliable and efficient identity verification systems, which blockchain technology can provide. Additionally, the rise of decentralized applications and platforms that rely on blockchain technology creates a demand for secure and interoperable identity management solutions

Market Restraints:

The restraints for Blockchain Identity Management. One major challenge is the lack of standardized regulations and legal frameworks. The regulatory landscape surrounding identity management varies across different jurisdictions, which can hinder the widespread adoption of blockchain-based solutions. Additionally, interoperability issues among different blockchain platforms and identity management systems pose a challenge. Efforts to establish industry standards and frameworks for interoperability are crucial to address these limitations and drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Blockchain Identity Management market. On one hand, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of secure and reliable digital identities for remote work, online services, and contactless transactions. This has accelerated the adoption of blockchain identity management solutions. On the other hand, the economic slowdown and disrupted business operations during the pandemic may have led to budget constraints and reduced investment in technology projects. However, post-COVID, the market is expected to rebound as organizations prioritize digital transformation and invest in robust identity management solutions to address evolving cybersecurity threats.

Market Segmentation:

By Component Type - The component Type in the market includes Software, and Solution

Regional Insights:

North America is at the forefront of the Blockchain Identity Management market due to several factors. The region is home to technologically advanced economies, such as the United States and Canada, which have a strong adoption of blockchain technology across various industries. These economies have a robust ecosystem of blockchain startups and established companies that are driving innovation in the field of identity management. Moreover, North America places significant emphasis on data privacy regulations, with initiatives such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which have heightened the need for secure and privacy-centric identity management solutions.

Europe closely follows North America in the Blockchain Identity Management market. The region has established itself as a global leader in data protection and privacy with the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The GDPR places stringent requirements on the processing and storage of personal data, driving the adoption of secure and privacy-enhancing technologies such as blockchain. European countries, including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, have been proactive in exploring the potential of blockchain technology for identity management. The European Union's focus on secure digital identities, as part of its digital transformation initiatives, further contributes to the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the Blockchain Identity Management market. Countries like China, Singapore, and South Korea are making substantial investments in blockchain initiatives, recognizing the potential of the technology to transform various industries, including identity management. The region has a large population and a rapidly growing digital economy, which drives the demand for secure and trusted digital identities. Governments in Asia Pacific are actively supporting technology adoption and fostering innovation in blockchain, further fueling the market's growth. Additionally, the increasing digitalization and the rise of digital services in sectors like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce contribute to the market's potential in the region.

