Crav’n Flavor to sponsor Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crav’n Flavor announced today that it is once again partnering with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. and will sponsor Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th in Nashville.

Crav’n Flavor – known for its wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers – continues to deepen its ties with live music, having recently sponsored Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

“We are excited to continue to build exposure to this great brand as well as the connection with music. Crav’n Flavor has been a strong performing brand that Food City shoppers know and love. Continuing this partnership with Visit Music City is just another opportunity for Crav’n Flavor to gain awareness and recognition,” said Dan Glei, executive vice president of merchandising & marketing for K-VA-T Food Stores and Topco member.

For a limited time, Crav'n Flavor shoppers entered a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th. The grand prize for two people included roundtrip domestic coach airfare to Nashville, three nights at the Omni Nashville Hotel, VIP fireworks viewing, two tickets for the General Jackson Showboat, two ORCA Hydra water bottles, 1 Nashville Attraction Pass and 1 Music City Gift Bag.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th features headliner Brad Paisley along with Ben Rector, The War And Treaty, Langhorne Slim, Tiera Kennedy and more during the free event in Downtown Nashville. This Fourth of July will feature one of the largest fireworks shows in the country with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.



Crav’n Flavor, a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners, has products which are currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country. To see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, click here.

For more information on Crav’n Flavor, visit www.cravnflavor.com.



—About Topco Associates, LLC—



Topco Associates, LLC is an over $17 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

Attachment