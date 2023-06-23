New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470205/?utm_source=GNW



Ready-Mix Concrete Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global ready-mix concrete market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial & infrastructure, residential, and industrial market. The global ready-mix concrete market is expected to reach an estimated $671.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapid population growth and urbanization, increasing residential and commercial construction activities, and growing demand for versatile building materials.



Ready-Mix Concrete Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global ready-mix concrete market by type, mixer type, application, and region, as follows:



Ready-Mix Concrete Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Transit Mixed Concrete

• Shrink Mixed Concrete

• Central Mixed Concrete



Ready-Mix Concrete Market by Mixer Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Volumetric

• Barrel Truck/In-Transit Mixer



Ready-Mix Concrete Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Commercial & Infrastructure

• Residential

• Industrial



Ready-Mix Concrete Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Ready-Mix Concrete Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, ready-mix concrete companies in the global automotive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ready-mix concrete companies in the global market profiled in this report include:

• CEMEX S.

A.

B

• ACC

• Barney and Dickenson

• SIKA Group

• UltraTech Cement

• Buzzi Unicem S.p.

A.

• Vicat S.

A.

• Lafarge

• Sidley

• Holcim

Ready-Mix Concrete Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that transit mixed concrete will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is prepared in a controlled environment thereby helps in reducing dust pollution.

• Within this market, residential is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing urbanization and growing disposable income in countries like India and China.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing infrastructural development in countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, India, and China, and growing government support for improvisation of road infrastructure to grow the industrial sector.

Features of the Ready-Mix Concrete Market

• Market Size Estimates: Ready-mix concrete market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Ready-mix concrete market size by various segments, such as by type, mixer type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Ready-mix concrete market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, mixer type, application, and regions for the ready-mix concrete market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ready-mix concrete market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the ready-mix concrete market by type (transit mixed concrete, shrink mixed concrete, and central mixed concrete), mixer type (volumetric and barrel truck/in-transit mixer), application (commercial & infrastructure, residential, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



