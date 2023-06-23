Company announcement no. 04 2023/24

Allerød, 23 June 2023



Vesting of Performance Share Units and reporting of transactions pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation





Pursuant to Matas A/S’ (Matas) Remuneration Policy, a total of 185,442 Performance Share Units (PSUs) related to the company’s long-term incentive programme (LTIP) for 2020/21 have vested effective 23 June 2023.



The PSUs vested in the form of 74,410 shares being delivered to the executive management team and 111,032 shares being delivered to the rest of the executive team, including resigned managers.

The PSUs were delivered free of charge in the form of shares in Matas.

PSUs vested at 150% of the original grant. The PSUs vested represent a total value of DKK 15.5 million based on the closing price on 22 June 2023 of DKK 83.5.

According to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Matas has received the following notification from management and their related parties’ regarding transactions in Matas shares and related securities in connection with the vesting of the PSUs.

Contact

Per Johannesen Madsen

CFO, Phone. +45 48 16 55 55

Attachment