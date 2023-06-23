New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mining Truck Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470204/?utm_source=GNW



Mining Truck Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global mining truck market looks promising with opportunities in the coal mining, iron mining, copper mining, and aluminium mining markets. The global mining truck market is expected to reach an estimated $33.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapid industrialization, increasing demand for coal, iron ore, and metals, and growing adoption of autonomous or driverless electric vehicles in the mining industry.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Mining Truck Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global mining truck market by type, payload capacity, drive, application, and region, as follows:



Mining Truck Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Bottom Dump

• Rear Dump

• Lube

• Tow

• Water

• Others



Mining Truck Market by Payload Capacity [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• <90 Metric Tons

• 90?149 Metric Tons

• 150?290 Metric Tons

• >290 Metric Tons



Mining Truck Market by Drive [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Mechanical Drive

• Electrical Drive



Mining Truck Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Coal Mining

• Iron Mining

• Copper Mining

• Aluminum Mining

• Others



Mining Truck Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Mining Truck Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, mining truck companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the mining truck companies in the global mining truck market profiled in this report include-

• BEML Limited

• Bryan Industries

• Caterpillar

• CNH Industrial

• Deere & Company

• Doosan Corporation

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Komatsu

• Kress Corporation

• Voltas Limited

• Volvo Group

• XCMG Group

Mining Truck Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 90 ?149 metric tons will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is widely used in small mining sites.

• Within this market, coal mining segment will remain the largest due to growing usage coal as an energy source in the cement, steel, and power industries, which needs mining trucks to transport materials from mining sites to industries.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growing investments in coal-fired power generation projects and increasing demand for minerals and metals in the region.

Features of the Mining Truck Market

• Market Size Estimates: Mining truck market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Mining truck market size by various segments, such as by type, payload capacity, drive, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Mining truck market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, payload capacity, drive, application, and regions for the mining truck market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the mining truck market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470204/?utm_source=GNW



