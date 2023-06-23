New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Consumer Electronics in the Global PCB Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470203/?utm_source=GNW



Consumer Electronics in the PCB Market Trends and Forecast

The future of consumer electronics in the global PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the personal and professional market. Consumer electronics in the global PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $12.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising trend of digitization and automation, increasing number of IoT enabled devices, and growing prevalence of personal electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and other personal electronic devices.



Consumer Electronics in the PCB Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for consumer electronics in the global PCB market by end use industry and region, as follows:



Consumer Electronics in the PCB Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Personal

• Professional



Consumer Electronics in the PCB Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Consumer Electronics in the PCB Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies consumer electronics in the PCB companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of consumer electronics in the PCB companies profiled in this report includes.

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding

• NOK Corporation

• TTM Technologies

• Unimicron Technology

• Compeq Manufacturing

• Young Poong Electronics

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Tripod Technology

• Ibiden

Consumer Electronics in the PCB Market Insights

• Within this market, The analyst forecasts that personal application will remain the largest segment due to increasing disposable incomes, better internet access, and growing demand for personal consumer electronics, such as Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, smartphones, and smart wearable.

• North America will remain the largest region due to growing demand for the luxury and premium products, increasing adoption of the latest technologies, and presence of major players in the region.

