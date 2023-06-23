Independent Sector Announces 2023 Cohort of NGen Fellows

Washington, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Sector announced today the 2023 nonprofit and philanthropic cohort of its NGen Fellows program, which offers a transformative opportunity for changemakers, age 40 and under, to strengthen their leadership capacity, hone their changemaking skills, and build connections with many of the social sector’s most influential leaders.

The NGen Fellows program, now in its 13th year, continues to focus on driving results for fellows in six core areas: self-awareness, racial equity, adaptive leadership, results-based decision making, systems change, and network development. Similar to past years, Independent Sector received an extraordinary response during the submission period, which was open to emerging changemakers across the country and social sector — including nonprofits, philanthropies, and other mission-driven organizations.

The 2023 cohort also reflects an incredible pool of emerging leaders who support:

unmet needs and advocacy for underrepresented communities,

small business or entrepreneurs with financial literacy or workforce development, or

nature-based solutions or climate-focused innovations on a community level.

“It is crucial to invest in the next generation of leaders who are working every day to take communities, movements, and institutions to the next level,” said Dr. Akilah Watkins, president and CEO of Independent Sector. “This year’s cohort of NGen Fellows represents the critical and transformative efforts which nonprofits, foundations, and community-based organizations make happen in every corner of our nation. We are so deeply proud to be in this partnership with each of them.”

The 2023 Independent Sector NGen Fellows are:

Independent Sector thanks alumni volunteers of the NGen Fellows program, who participated in the selection committee for this cohort. As part of the current program, NGen Fellows will convene virtually six times throughout 2023 and attend the Upswell Summit, to be held November 15-17 in person in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Learn more about the NGen Fellows on the Independent Sector website.

