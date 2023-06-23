New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Computer and Peripherals in the Global PCB Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470202/?utm_source=GNW



Computer and Peripherals in the PCB Market Trends and Forecast

The future of computer and peripherals in the global PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial market. Computer and peripherals in the global PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $27.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for external storage devices, increasing usage of computers/peripherals in offices, the educational field, and other application areas, and reduction in prices of consumer peripheral devices.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Computer and Peripherals in the PCB Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for computer and peripherals in the global PCB market by connectivity, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Computer and Peripherals in the PCB Market by Connectivity [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Wireless

• Wired



Computer and Peripherals in the PCB Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Commercial



Computer and Peripherals in the PCB Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Computer and Peripherals in the PCB Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies computer and peripherals in the PCB companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of computer and peripherals in the PCB companies profiled in this report include.

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding

• NOK Corporation

• TTM Technologies

• Unimicron Technology

• Compeq Manufacturing

• Young Poong Electronics

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Tripod Technology

• Ibiden

Computer and Peripherals in the PCB Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that wireless is expected to remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing investment in technologically advanced and ergonomic computer peripheral devices and increasing desire for wireless and smart peripherals towards consumers owing to its benefits like interoperability and usability.

• Within this market, commercial is expected to remain largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand of additional computer peripherals from business organizations to speed up their work and improve their overall productivity.

• North America will remain the largest region due to rapid digitalization and increasing investments in computer gaming gear in countries like the U.

S. and Canada.

Features of Computer and Peripherals in the PCB Market

• Market Size Estimates: Computer and Peripherals in the global PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Computer and Peripherals in the global PCB market size by various segments, such as by connectivity, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Computer and Peripherals in the global PCB market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by connectivity, end use industry, and regions for computer and peripherals in the PCB market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for computer and peripherals in the PCB market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is computer and peripherals in the PCB market size?

Answer: Computer and peripherals in the global PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $27.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for computer and peripherals in the PCB market?

Answer: Computer and peripherals in the global PCB market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of computer and peripherals in the PCB market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for external storage devices, increasing usage of computers/peripherals in offices, the educational field, and other application areas, and reduction in prices of consumer peripheral devices.

Q4. What are the major segments for computer and peripherals in the PCB market?

Answer: The future of computer and peripherals in the global PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial market.

Q5. Who is the key computer and peripherals in the PCB companies?



Answer: Some of the key computer and peripherals in the PCB companies are as follows:

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding

• NOK Corporation

• TTM Technologies

• Unimicron Technology

• Compeq Manufacturing

• Young Poong Electronics

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Tripod Technology

• Ibiden

Q6. Which computer and peripherals in the PCB segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that wireless is expected to remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing investment in technologically advanced and ergonomic computer peripheral devices and increasing desire for wireless and smart peripherals towards consumers owing to its benefits like interoperability and usability.

Q7. In computer and peripherals in the PCB market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to rapid digitalization and increasing investments in computer gaming gear in countries like the U.

S. and Canada.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for IC substrate in PCB market by connectivity (wireless and wired), end use industry (residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to computer and peripherals in the global market or related to computer and peripherals in the global PCB companies, computer and peripherals in the global PCB market size, computer and peripherals in the global PCB market share, computer and peripherals in the global PCB market analysis, computer and peripherals in the global PCB market growth, computer and peripherals in the global PCB market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470202/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________