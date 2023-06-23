Guildford Town Centre Announces Partnership with Public Art Firm, MASSIVart for New Public Art Installation

SURREY, British Columbia, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Guildford Town Centre by Ivanhoé Cambridge is unveiling a partnership with MASSIVart , an esteemed public art firm, to introduce a series of eight larger than life art installations in the Plaza at Entrance 3. This collaboration marks a milestone in Guildford Town Centre’s ongoing commitment to bringing culture and art to the shopping experience for their guests. By integrating artwork that provides supplementary seating and enhances their gathering spaces, Guildford Town Centre aims to create an unparalleled ambiance that will captivate and delight the community.



"We are thrilled to team up with international artists Craig & Karl to bring these immersive, inspirational, and exciting art installations to Guildford Town Centre," shares Kiran Deol, Marketing Manager at Guildford Town Centre. "We believe this partnership will create an extraordinary shopping experience for our visitors, one that integrates our diverse culture and vibrant community but also captivates our guests and serves as a hub for connection and inspiration."

For 14 years, MASSIVart has specialized in curating, producing, and promoting large-scale art installations. With over 1,700 artists, they collaborate to bring impactful artistic experiences to public spaces. At Guildford Town Centre, their contemporary, vibrant, and bold art installations will transform the plaza into a captivating focal point. These shapes will provide unique seating and gathering areas, creating a welcoming environment for guests to rest, socialize, and enjoy their visit. Whether it's catching up with friends, savoring a coffee, or simply appreciating the art, these new spaces will become cherished gathering spots within Guildford Town Centre.

"Using our signature bright colors and bold shapes we’ve created a fun, immersive environment where visitors can meet friends and get inspired,” shares artists Craig and Karl. “Our use of color and pattern creates a sense of joy and optimism instilling a vibrant atmosphere at Guildford Town Centre.”

The engaging art installations will be accessible through Entrance 3 and are available to view and experience for free, today till September 4, 2023. Part of the campaign includes a digital game, scan to win, that allows guests to win various gift cards to Guildford Town Centre food and beverage retailers. On behalf of all non-winners, $2 will be donated to the Youth Arts Council of Surrey for a total of $2,000 by the Centre. This donation will support young people in Surrey with access to and opportunities within the arts.

Guildford Town Centre welcomes visitors seven days a week at 10355 152 St, Surrey, BC. For updates on the public art installation, please visit www.guildfordtowncentre.com .

About Guildford Town Centre

Guildford Town Centre is a premium shopping destination in the Fraser Valley with more than 200 stores, services and restaurants to choose from such as Hudson's Bay, Apple, Walmart Supercentre, JD Sports, London Drugs, Uniqlo, H&M, MUJI, Old Navy, The LEGO Store, Sephora, Victoria's Secret and more. The third largest shopping centre in British Columbia, opened in 1966 and spans 1.2 million square feet. It’s centrally located in Surrey, BC, the second largest city in the province and the fastest growing city in Western Canada.

Website: guildfordtowncentre.com | Instagram: @shopgtc | Facebook: @shopgtc | Twitter: @shopgtc

About MASSIVart

MASSIVart is a creative placemaking and public art firm founded in 2009. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, and Mexico City and projects around the globe, our team is dedicated to producing art integrations and cultural programming that create an impact. Through culture-driven solutions, a multidisciplinary team and a global artist network, MASSIVart creates destinations for the real estate industry, municipalities, museums and brands. From high-level creative strategic planning to curation, fabrication and installation, we believe that art and culture have the ability to create value by contributing to the vibrancy, inclusivity and identity of places.